“Broke something inside me in such a weird way”: BTS members revealing the real meaning behind creating ‘2!3!’ leaves fans emotional

BTS' documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star premiered on December 20, 2023, sparking immense excitement among fans. The documentary brought forth a myriad of cherished moments and memories. Notably, a deeply touching moment occurred in the first episode, where the group's members elucidated the significance behind their not-so-famous song 2!3!.

While the song was known to convey a message of hope for better days, the documentary unveiled a much deeper meaning, as articulated by RM, Jimin, and Suga. Upon comprehending the various reasons and meanings shared by the group's members, fans were overwhelmed with emotion and conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the group for creating such a meaningful song.

"I will never take what they went thru lightly," fans rain down their emotions upon the real meaning behind BTS' song 2!3!

BTS' documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star has finally hit the screens, and fans are beyond proud, too. The series' first two episodes were released on December 20, 2023. However, the first episode saw something so unique that it touched the armies to their core.

The BTS members shared unexpectedly moving insights into the meaning behind their song 2! 3! during a scene of the series. The emotional dialogue revealed the group's struggles and challenges during the song's creation period, shedding light on the deep connection between the septet and their fans.

RM, leader of the group, candidly expressed the impact of the song's release on his mental health, revealing his struggles with panic disorder during a problematic period in late 2015 and early to mid-2016. He described feeling hopeless despite external indicators of success, highlighting the fear of criticism that overwhelmed him.

"It's like feeling the most hopeless on a day I should be the happiest."

Member Suga reflected on the negative perceptions and controversies surrounding idols at that time, acknowledging the agonizing challenges BTS faced. He emphasized the group's enduring struggle against unreasonable rumors and controversies, which affected the members and their devoted fanbase.

Jimin shared his perspective on the emotional weight of addressing false rumors and the distress they caused, particularly for their dedicated fans. Their collective experience of suffering and desperation led them to conceive 2! 3! as a unifying anthem to transcend the hardships they endured together.

"Our fans will know what I'm talking about, but having to deny the bad rumors was always so upsetting."

Suga and Jimin also expressed the multifaceted nature of the song, emphasizing its significance as a reflection of their fans' experiences and emotions. They acknowledged that while the music may appear melancholic to those unaware of its meaning, it holds a deeper meaning for both BTS and ARMY.

"We suffered because of this for years. We were getting desperate and spiteful, and our fans were the same. So we wanted to say, On three, let's forget it all."

Considering this moment, fans on Twitter started expressing their emotions about the song and its importance in their lives.

This revelation provided a glimpse into the keen impact of the song 2! 3! and its ability to evoke powerful emotions. The members recounted witnessing their fans' heartfelt reactions to the music, which restored their faith in themselves and reassured them of the positivity and empathy represented through the song.