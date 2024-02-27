Brooklyn Nine-Nine lands on Netflix with a twist

For fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it might be a very confusing time, as they have to toggle between two platforms to watch their favorite show in its entirety. The series, now split between the two OTT platforms Peacock and Netflix, impedes binge-watching experience to a degree unless you are subscribed to both.

Since its air date, this eight-season sitcom, detailing the lives and adventures of a precinct of NYPD officers has achieved global acclaim and popularity because of its clever juxtaposition of eccentric and lovable characters with social issues, sprinkled with over-the-top sitcom hilarity.

It has managed to show, time and again, how some of the greatest social hurdles can be tackled through interpersonal bonds and empathy.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine split between platforms?

Like its characters, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had a rocky past since its premiere on Fox in the year 2013. It was facing the risk of cancelation once the fifth season ended, but thankfully, NBC picked it back up, much to the relief of dedicated fans and casual viewers alike.

On February 26, while the first four seasons aired on Netflix, the remaining four seasons ended up on Peacock. As such, seasons 5-8 of the show remains exclusive to Peacock for now.

This divergence encapsulates the changing world of entertainment, where multiple OTT platforms serve to help and hinder binge-watching.

Brooklyn Nine-NIne is a story of characters, set amidst pressing social issues

Brooklyn Nine-Nine narrates the story of Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, who, despite being an amazing detective, has a lot of growing up to do (at least in the words of his sergeant).

This growth is catalyzed by the arrival of Captain Raymond Holt (played by Andre Braugher), a gay black police officer, who, despite having faced discrimination throughout his life, hopes to make meaningful change by establishing a better chain of command in the New York Police Department.

While the altercations between Holt and Peralta kick off the show, other characters jump in and out of the spotlight. The interpersonal bickering and standard sitcom humor characterize the cast, but the show never fails to tackle serious issues through these very characters.

It subverts the theme of normative masculinity through the figure of Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), who is Jake's best friend. It highlights the racist attitude still prevailing in America today through the discrimination faced by Sergeant Terrence Jeffords (Terry Crews).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine upholds models of female empowerment and solidarity through the friendship of Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and their ambitions. Finally, the show addresses the very timely topic of police brutality in its very last season. While laughing with its characters, the show rarely demeans any of them.

Despite being strongly social and political in its outlook, the story never veers far from telling character-oriented stories. The budding relationship between Jake and Amy, the relationship of the captain with his squad, and the camaraderie of the detectives are all aspects which have made Brooklyn Nine-NIne a favorite among fans worldwide.