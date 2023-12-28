Brother of The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist delighted with wedding arrangements made by ABC

The wedding bells are finally about to go ringing. After a topsy-turvy Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are finally ready to tie the knot on January 4 at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California. The wedding is set to be aired live on ABC.

The one-off The Golden Bachelor episode will give viewers their first glance to Theresa’s family. While Turner himself has had a range of details being revealed about his past, current family and overall career, Nist was merely viewed as a contestant on the show.

Now, however, after winning the right to marry The Golden Bachelor, some details about her own family have come out. This includes her brother Vinny Gallanti, who expressed his delight with the kind of arrangements ABC had made for the wedding.

The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist set to marry on January 4, 2024, in California

Several details about the kind of life Nist and Turner are planning have come out since the finale was aired. The two have talked in detail about the kind of experience they had on the show, with Turner also mentioning many details about his experience.

However, as far as Nist’s own biological family is concerned, not a lot of details have been made available to fans as of now. However, that is set to change via the upcoming wedding special which will see a range of family members from Theresa’s side in attendance.

In a recent interview with the Sun, Theresa's brother Gallanti claimed that the family has kept entirely busy even after the finale. This is obviously due to the plans and work that they might have with respect to the upcoming marriage.

However, Gallanti also seemed delighted with how ABC has managed to support Nist, and her entire family:

"There's so much going on right now. Everyone's getting flown. So all expenses paid—airfare and hotels. A lot of my family members have never experienced any of this stuff before. I've traveled a lot in my career for bodybuilding and I'm used to it, so it's going to be pretty cool just to see their faces on how they're going to get treated.”

Hence, it seems as if the entire Nist family is currently looking ahead to the wedding. The network has responded by giving the entire group an all-expenses paid trip which includes both airfares and the stay.

Theresa’s brother will also be seen in the upcoming one-off episode of The Golden Bachelor. He claimed that a range of family members had never experienced such a trip before, and were obviously excited to attend the wedding.

Theresa herself seems to be utterly delighted in her recent appearances following her time on the show, and the couple appears to be determined to have a happy marriage.