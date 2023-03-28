Bruce Springsteen diet explored as Chris Martin reveals influence of 73-year-old rockstar 

Chris Martin, the Coldplay singer, revealed in a podcast that he has consciously started following Bruce Springsteen's diet plan after hearing about it.

During a conversation with Springsteen's wife in June 2022, Martin reportedly learned what the singer was doing to stay fit at the age of 73. The lunch took place the day after Coldplay played at a concert in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

On Monday's episode of Conan O'Brien's Needs A Friend podcast, comedian Conan O'Brien inquired about the dinners that Martin has had with fellow musicians over the years, and what fruitful advice he's received from them. Martin then responded by saying that he doesn't eat any meals in the evening.

Martin acknowledged that Bruce Springsteen is one of his "heroes." He further shed light on what the singer and his wife talked about during a lunch they went to together.

On the podcast, he said:

“I don’t actually have dinner anymore, I stop eating at 4pm. And I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen…That’s really true, yeah.”

"Diet is 90 percent of the game" - Bruce Springsteen's eating habits explored

Springsteen himself talked about his diet and fitness routine when he was interviewed by Tim McGraw. On his podcast, he emphasized the importance of following a diet.

He mentioned that he believes that diet is "90 percent of the game" when it comes to staying fit and in shape. He added that he occasionally allows himself to indulge and "have some fun" but otherwise follows a strict diet.

He said:

"The biggest thing is diet, diet, diet. I don't eat too much, and I don't eat bad food, except for every once in a while when I want to have some fun for myself. So I think anybody that's trying to get in shape, exercise is always important of course, but diet is 90 percent of the game."

Apart from his standard diet, Springsteen also makes sure to regularly exercise. He likes to run and jog long distances and do push-ups and sit-ups. The 73-year-old also practices yoga, which helps him stay flexible and relaxed at the same time.

Chris Martin claimed on the Needs A Friend podcast that he started eating one meal a day after learning about Bruce Springsteen's diet.

During a lunch with Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Martin said that Bruce looked "even more in shape" than him. To this, Patti, Bruce Springsteen's wife, confessed that the rock star had only been eating a single meal a day to stay in shape.

Chris Martin was excited to learn about this and said: "Well, that’s my next challenge."

O'Brien asked what Bruce Springsteen's one meal for the day was before joking that it was possible that the singer gobbled an "eight-foot-long submarine." Martin added to the joke and said that Bruce Springsteen was served a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce.”

This isn't the first time that Chris Martin has opened up about his diet.

Chris Martin's previous diets

On Rob Brydon's Brydon & podcast in July 2021, the Yellow singer said that, at the time, he wasn't consuming dairy for the sake of his health and career. However, he added that there were times when he was tempted to eat different kinds of foods with milk in them.

He explained why it was difficult for him to stay away from dairy as he said:

“I grew up in Devon, where you basically washed in it. So there’s still a part of me that, despite my body feeling better, and I’m singing better, I would throw it all away for four Weetabix and double cream. And I will have to do that at some point.”

In 2016, in an interview with Fresh 102.7, he opened up about his routine of eating six days a week and then drinking only water on the seventh day. It is also referred to as the 6:1 diet.

In the same interview, he said:

“I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week. This guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,’ and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food.”

Chris Martin's remarks about following Bruce Springsteen's diet come soon after his ex-wife opened up about hers. Gwyneth Paltrow's diet sparked widespread backlash after she spoke about her "intermittent fast" routine where she'd eat "bone broth" for lunch and "vegetables or fish" for dinner. She spoke about her diet on an episode of Dr. Will Cole's The Art of Being Well podcast.

Fans criticized her remarks and dietary habits, claiming that the amount of food she was eating wasn't sustainable. Paltrow put up an Instagram story last week clarifying that she was not trying to recommend her diet to anyone. She added that the diet is not something she follows on an everyday basis.

She said:

“I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. And eating you know french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to eat healthy and eat foods that will really calm that inflammation down."

Bruce Springsteen has been in great shape throughout the years and Chris Martin is yet to open up about how his diet has been working out for him.

