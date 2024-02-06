"Bruh's gonna pull a jungkook ig": Fans wonder what BTS' RM is up to following his sudden Instagram posts removal

BTS' RM, aka Kim Namjoon, shocked fans today after apparently removing 20 Instagram posts from his official handle, @rkive. Fans juxtaposed two snaps of his account to find that his count of 83 posts had been filtered down to 63. While this is not the first time the idol has done something like this, taking down so many posts at once is sending fans into a frenzy.

The last time the BTS leader decided to delete or archive his posts from his official account was also in February last year. He had removed over 100 posts altogether, throwing the fandom into utter confusion. The ones he had taken down were mostly snaps of his museum visits and some art pieces, among other pictures, leaving his account with only updates on his then-newly-released solo album Indigo.

Contrary to what he did last year, the idol has instead removed all his Indigo posts this time. As fans once again speculate whether BTS' RM is brewing something, many are also afraid he is planning to "pull a jungkook", referring to the time the Dynamite group's maknae decided to delete his Instagram account altogether.

For the unversed, Kim Namjoon has two Instagram handles. Apart from his official account, his mysterious second account, @rpwprpwprpwp, also gets updated frequently. He last updated his main account, @rkive, on February 2.

"What if new album is on the way?": BTS' RM's Instagram posts removal has fans hoping for announcements

BTS' RM has a history of cleaning up his feed from time to time, whether deleting or archiving as per his convenience. Apart from his Instagram posts removal in 2023, he did the same in 2022 as well.

Meanwhile, his last solo album, Indigo, came out on December 2, 2022. The album boasts ten tracks, with a good chunk of them being collaborations with big names like Erykah Badu, Tablo, Anderson .Paak, Colde, and more. Naturally, be it new music or something else altogether, ARMYs are looking forward to possible announcements in the future.

As the 29-year-old artist is currently serving in the South Korean military, he gets limited time to be on his phone. Fans cannot help but hilariously point out how he used his brief time to withdraw his posts, amid speculations of something new in the charts.

BTS' RM recently graduated from basic military training along with fellow group member V, as two of the only six Elite Soldiers in their batch. Furthermore, his second Instagram account (@rpwprpwprpwp) continues to get updated with cryptic pictures, while some also show him working on personal pursuits.

On the music front, as of February 5, his album Indigo has surpassed 590 million Spotify streams. It was also crowned The Best K-pop Album of 2023 by Genius Korea in December.