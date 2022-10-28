BTS Dream: TinyTAN house to be discontinued

The production of BTS Dream: TinyTAN House, the most recent BTS-affiliated game developed by Netmarble in conjunction with HYBE Labels, will no longer be continued, as per reports.

According to a statement by Netmarble, the game was not compatible with the demands of fans and general users. Multiple beta versions of BTS Dream: TinyTAN house were made. However, the companies were unable to resolve the issue. Hence, the most feasible option left for both Netmarble and HYBE was the discontinuation of the game.

Netmarble recently made the announcement, explaining:

“We've conducted numerous beta tests in Canada, Thailand, and other countries, and found that there was a significant gap between the preferences of the fans of BTS and ordinary users. As we did not acquire results in line with our plans, we have decided to discontinue further development of the game after discussing the findings with HYBE Labels."

After discontinuation of BTS Dream: TinyTAN house, HYBE and Netmarble to pursue new game

After the failure of BTS Dream: TinyTAN House, it is anticipated that Netmarble will proceed to another project featuring the boy band, which is presently only known by the moniker "Project B."

Reports from many media outlets suggest that "Project B" is a video game that includes both culinary simulations and gameplay starring members of the band TinyTAN.

A HYBE Labels representative issued the following statement in reaction to the aforementioned report:

“We will announce any new updates at a more appropriate time."

More about TinyTANS and BTS games

BTS, inarguably the biggest K-pop boy band in the world, launched animated characters of its idols in 2019. TinyTANS, the miniature animated version of the Bangtan Boys, was a massive success with the fandom ARMY and led to the production of several group merchandise.

The enormous popularity of TinyTANS is evidenced by the fact that in the video featuring these characters, there are more than 76 million views.

Netmarble has previously collaborated with HYBE to produce three BTS-affiliated games, namely BTS Island: In the SEOM, BTS World, and BTS Universe Story.

The first video game, BTS World, was launched in 2019. This video game is in the form of a visual novel, and the majority of the plot can be developed by the player by clicking through different interactions with the game's characters. The game is driven through discussions and decisions, all of which have an effect on subsequent chapters.

The player assumes the position of the group's manager and travels through a variety of adventures with RM, Jin, V, Jimin, Suga, j-hope, and Jungkook. The timeline of events in the game begins in 2012, prior to the group's debut, and continues until 2019. Hence, the game creates an alternative universe where players go back in time prior to the K-pop sensation's debut.

BTS Dream, which has been scrapped, was a multi-genre hybrid modeled game with rhythm action games and housing features that enabled players to create their own house.

