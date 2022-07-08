BTS’ healing title track Yet to Come topped World Digital Song Sales chart for 3 consecutive weeks

BTS may be on a break, but the sweet sound of their success can indeed be heard worldwide.

BTS’ latest healing title track, Yet to Come, held steady at number 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the third consecutive week. The song is also ranked number 20 on the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart and number 34 on the Global 200 this week.

Yet to Come can be described as an alternative hip-hop track written by rap-line members RM, SUGA, and J-hope. The song uses a “chipmunk soul” style sampling, first popularized by famous rappers Kanye and Just Blaze. In this style, the sound is created in a way that it emulates the squeaky voice of a chipmunk.

The song conveys a hopeful message that the best is yet to come.

BTS’ Proof stayed strong at number 13 on Billboard 200

Not just Yet to Come, BTS’ anniversary special anthology album Proof stayed strong at number 13 on Billboard’s 200 for the week ending on July 9. Previously, Bangtan made history by debuting at number 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart last month with Proof.

Proof continued its winning streak by coming in at number 2 in its third week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. Proof also swept the fifth spot on the Top Album Sales Chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart.

The album also rose to No. 10 on this week’s Tastemaker Albums chart. BTS charted at number 18 on the Artist 100, marking their 299th overall week on the chart.

BTS earn new Gaon certifications with Love Yourself: Tear

BTS are not only making moolah with their new albums but also with their past albums.

Bangtan earned another three million certifications this month with their album Love Yourself: Tear, which came out on May 18, 2018. It is notable as it is their sixth album to earn this certification.

For those unversed, Gaon Chart announces new certifications for K-Pop albums and songs that have reached a certain number of sales, downloads, or streams.

For the album category, an album will receive a platinum certification at 250k sales, double platinum at 500k sales, triple-platinum at 750k sales, and a million certificate at one million sales.

What are BTS members up to these days?

Since Bangtan members announced that they would take a break from group activities, they have been busy pursuing solo activities and projects.

Bangtan’s leader RM is enjoying his break by pursuing his personal interests like going on a holiday and visiting art galleries and museums.

Bangtan member Jin, who recently got his friendship tattoo, is enjoying his downtime and delighting fans with charming photos of himself on Instagram.

SUGA is also currently enjoying his time alone and shares brief updates with fans from time to time.

Bangtan’s ace rapper and dancer J-hope has a busy month ahead. He will release his second solo album Jack in the Box on July 15 and end the month with a bang by becoming the first K-pop artist to headline the Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza.

Bangtan’s maknae line members are busy with their dreams as well! Jimin is quietly preparing for his solo album, which he intends to release soon, while V, who just returned from Paris after attending CELINE’s fashion show, will be starring In The SOOP: Friendcation and Wooga squad members.

Finally, Jungkook is basking in the success of his recent hit Left and Right in collaboration with Charlie Puth.

IN THE SOOP Official @INTHESOOP_TV



Premieres July 22

JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)



Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)



#인더숲 #우정여행 #IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1Premieres July 22JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST) #IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1✔️Premieres July 22 ➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST) ➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 https://t.co/EJizlIFmNC

In The SOOP: Friendcation starring Bangtan member V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy will air on July 22 on JTBC and Disney Hotstar India for Indian viewers to enjoy in real-time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far