"I thought it was a new opportunity": BTS' Jungkook opens up about collaborating with Charlie Puth on 'Left And Right'

Global superstar BTS’ Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth have impressed the internet with their collaboration track, Left and Right. The addictive pop track has experienced soaring success on various international music charts, with Jungkook setting personal records for himself as well.

As the two musicians have long been friends, the collaboration was quite exciting. The K-pop idol recently spilled the beans on how he felt working with Charlie Puth and all the emotions that he felt while recording with the American singer.

In the latest YouTube video uploaded by the group’s media team, Jungkook opened up about his recent collaboration with Charlie Puth and praised the singer for his creative music production. He also gave the reason behind agreeing to the project.

"I thought it was a new opportunity."

BTS' Jungkook praises Charlie Puth for his creative musical production

Charlie Puth’s collaboration track with K-pop star Jungkook was an instant hit. Fans began raving about the track as soon as it dropped on all the online streaming platforms. The groovy track topped several music charts in over 100 countries, including iTunes, and boasts over 23.8 million Spotify streams.

When the official music video for Left and Right was released, netizens could not get over the chemistry between the two singers, both on and off set.

BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, recently released a behind-the-scenes video for the collaboration track which is titled, 'Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS)' Recording Sketch. The Butter crooner's professionalism and unfiltered voice make the video a delight to watch.

In the video, BTS' Jungkook shared his feelings about collaborating with Charlie Puth and praised him for his creative ideas. The golden maknae has always been a fan of the American artist, and the same was reflected in his reaction. Jungkook said:

"As Charlie Puth’s fan, I listen to his music and sang along to it often."

With regards to the collaboration track, Jungkook stated that he wondered how he could give it his best. As it was a new and exciting opportunity, he wanted to express himself as an artist as well.

"When I got to collaborate with him on Left and Right, I thought it was a new opportunity and I thought about how I should express my colors in it."

Throughout the video, Jungkook couldn’t stop praising Charlie Puth for his musical production skills. Jungkook even described Puth as a genius and stated how he inspired him with his music and mellifluous vocals over the years.

Despite being a world-famous singer, Jungkook had a moment of doubt regarding his portion in the track. However, Charlie Puth put his worries to rest and assured him that he was the right choice for the track. BTS' Jungkook said:

"It's really amazing that I got to collaborate with him. I wasn’t sure if I should be the one to feature in the song but when Charlie and I messaged each other, he said he really loved my voice."

BTS' Jungkook continued to applaud the production and revealed that he completely loved the experience of recording the song.

"It was different. He’s really experimenting with his music."

The idol also revealed his feelings and the ideas running through his mind during the voice recordings. He said:

"'That’s so cool.' 'That’s amazing.' 'I wish I could do that.' 'I want to be like that.' Those were my thoughts. 'Could I make this song sound good?' and 'Will our voices sound good together?' I kept thinking about these things apart from the fact that it was a great song."

With all the hard work and brainstorming, Charlie Puth and Jungkook delivered a smashing summer bop that has received endless praise and worldwide attention. Jungkook’s opportunity to work with someone he looks up to is truly wholesome to witness.

