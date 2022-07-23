BTS Jimin and Jung Kook’s respective fathers prove to be instrumental in their appointment as Busan World Expo ambassadors

BTS' Jimin and Jung Kook's respective fathers might have done the Korean government a massive favor by bringing BTS on board as honorary ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

In an exclusive report by the Korean outlet Joongang Ilbo, it was made known that BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook's respective fathers were crucial players in getting BTS to become the ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

ARMYs already know that Jimin and Jung Kook are from Busan, so it was natural for the local government to woo Bangtan to become part of this initiative.

It was reported that ever since Park Hyung-joon was elected as the mayor of Busan in 2021, he set out to persuade BTS to become the honorary ambassadors of the national cause. And of course, his team sought BTS' families' help for the same.

Now, after the final talks, Bangtan members will hold a global concert in Busan in October, to aid Korea win the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It was revealed in the report that Park Sung-hoon, a deputy mayor, discussed the matter with Jimin's father over wine at Jimin's family-run cafe in Daeyeon-dong, Busan. Park Sung-hoon revealed that he is from the same area in Busan as the Bangtan member and asked for the group's participation.

Jimin's father ended up telling Jung Kook's father about the meeting, and Jung Kook's father assured him that he would convince his son to accept the offer. After the Busan government and HYBE officially announced the news, Jimin's father called Park Sung-hoon to share his happiness. He said:

“As a person from Busan, I am very happy. Jimin also really likes it.”

Busan Government pull all strings to convince BTS' Jimin and Jung Kook to partake in the 2030 Busan World Expo

Everybody wants a piece of Bangtan, and rightfully so, after all, they are arguably the most prominent musical act in the world right now and the perfect ambassadors for Korea.

Allow us to explain the workings of the Busan government. Currently, Park Hyung-joon is the mayor of Busan, and his team consists of - deputy mayor of the economy Lee Sung-kwon and deputy mayor of the economic affairs office Park Sung-hoon have proved to be the leading politicians in the movement to get Bangtan on board.

An official from the Busan city government stated that the success of the Busan World Expo was their number one priority, and getting Bangtan on board was their biggest priority.

“We have stressed several times that the Busan World Expo is the nation’s number one project. HYBE also asked each BTS member for their opinion and they agreed”.

A party official stated the importance of involving Bangtan members Jimin and Jung Kook's parents.

“I understand that we received a great amount of help from the parents of the two members.”

Park Sung-hoon convinced Jimin's father and, in turn, requested him to persuade Jung Kook's father for the same. He stated:

“There is no star with more global recognition than BTS. I asked him to do it for the country.”

Naturally, ARMYs were happy to learn that Bangtan members are close to each other's families and still abide by their parents' words, despite being global superstars.

ARMYs were happy to know that, like Bangtan members Jimin and Jungkook, their fathers are friends too.

Most importantly, ARMYs are proud of Busan's and Korea's pride in Bangtan for wholly dedicating themselves to serving their country.

JIMIN & Jungkook is so lucky and very thankful for having the best supportive dads.

