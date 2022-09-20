BTS Jung Kook ranks alongside Harry Styles and Charlie Puth as he clocks 6 million debut streams on Spotify Global

BTS Jung Kook is scripting Spotify history and we have all the details.

BTS Jung Kook surpassed 6 million debut streams on Spotify Global, making him the first Asian solo artist to rank alongside western artists Harry Styles and Charlie Puth.

His solo song Stay Alive debuted at number 3 on Spotify Global with 4.7 million filtered debut streams. Not only that, his collab track Left and Right debuted at number 3 on the aforementioned chart with 6.7 filtered debut streams.

With Left and Right’s phenomenal performance on Spotify Global, BTS Jung Kook has become the most sought-after Asian soloist by garnering 6 million streams.

Other artists who are ranked on the list besides Jung Kook, Charlie Puth and Harry Styles are Jack Harlow and Bad Bunny.

Jungkook Charts @KookCharts Only 5 soloists have debuted with at least 6 million streams on Spotify Global Chart in 2022, being them:



Jungkook

Charlie Puth

Harry Styles

Jack Harllow

Bad Bunny Only 5 soloists have debuted with at least 6 million streams on Spotify Global Chart in 2022, being them:JungkookCharlie PuthHarry StylesJack HarllowBad Bunny https://t.co/XfUXwZVfq7

BTS Jung Kook’s Spotify achievements earns praise from ARMYs

chart data @chartdata #JungKook has the highest debuting singles by an Asian soloist in global Spotify chart history (Stay Alive & Left & Right; both #3). #JungKook has the highest debuting singles by an Asian soloist in global Spotify chart history (Stay Alive & Left & Right; both #3).

Fans are naturally proud of BTS Jung Kook’s Spotify Global achievements. Despite not having made his solo debut yet, he is already scripting Spotify history.

Check out some fan reactions below.

“King”: fans crown BTS Jung Kook with this incredible title and it suits him to the tee.

BTS Jung Kook has been dubbed a "Korean pop star," and truer words have never been spoken.

Previously, BTS Jung Kook’s Stay Alive spent 31 consecutive days on Spotify Global Chart, becoming the Longest Charting Song by a Kpop Male Soloist upon its release in June.

He beat his bandmate V's song Christmas Tree by one day, and three SUGA collaboration songs - Blueberry Eyes by Max feat SUGA by two days, Girl Of My Dreams by JuiceWrld feat SUGA by seven days, and Eight by IU feat the Agust D hitmaker by eight days.

Meanwhile, Jung Kook’s Left and Right had debuted on Spotify Global chart at the third spot with 6,792,908 million streams.Jung Kook is succeeded by BLACKPINK Rosé’s On the Ground with 3.26 million streams and Lisa with her solo debut LALISA at 3.25 million streams. Finally, BTS member SUGA rounds up the list with collab track Girl of my Dreams with 3.2 million streams.

BTS’ Busan concert will be streamed live on Weverse

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



Sep 24 6PM - Best of Run BTS!

Oct 1 6PM - Adventures with BTS

Oct 8 6PM - BTS Legendary Performances

Oct 15 11:10AM - BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE" + "BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE" + "BTS Legendary Performances" @BTS_twt Yet To Come in BUSAN Warm-Up with Weverse schedule (KST)Sep 24 6PM - Best of Run BTS!Oct 1 6PM - Adventures with BTSOct 8 6PM - BTS Legendary PerformancesOct 15 11:10AM - BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE" + "BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE" + "BTS Legendary Performances" .@BTS_twt Yet To Come in BUSAN Warm-Up with Weverse schedule (KST)Sep 24 6PM - Best of Run BTS!Oct 1 6PM - Adventures with BTSOct 8 6PM - BTS Legendary PerformancesOct 15 11:10AM - BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE" + "BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE" + "BTS Legendary Performances" https://t.co/aibkCtzEDN

Apart from Bangtan's grand return to group activities, BTS' Busan concert is one of the most anticipated K-pop concerts in the coming months. Bangtan will perform at Asiad stadium in Busan, which is also Jung Kook and Jimin's hometown, and we have some more exciting news for ARMYs.

According to Weverse, the "2030 Busan World Expo BTS Yet To Come in Busan" concert will be broadcast via the Weverse Live real-time video feature, which is available to fans who have subscribed to the app.

Fans can view the concert on their PC or television screens. Weverse TV app is available for PC, web, and smart TVs. Fans can enjoy the concert and understand what the members are saying, thanks to the app's translations in eight languages.

Jung Kook and his band members are helping South Korea win the bid for “2030 World Expo”.

Jung Kook is currently working on his solo debut album and will reveal more details as they become available.

