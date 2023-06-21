BTS’ Jung Kook can be “a professional boxer,” says famous MMA artist who he sparred with in 2022

According to world-famous MMA star Choo Sung-hoon, BTS’ Jung Kook can make a professional career in the world of boxing. The youngest BTS member, aged 25, has often showcased his love for various types of boxing over the past few years. He also sparred with Olympic gold medalist Choo Sung-hoon in June last year, who saw mainstream recognition after featuring on Netflix’s Physical: 100.

A TikTok video went viral on Twitter in which an interviewer asked Choo Sung-hoon about his sparring experience with the youngest BTS member. The MMA artist shared that the Dreamers singer could become a professional in the boxing industry if he focused more on his training.

“Jung Kook has the potential to be a professional boxer if he focuses on it because he’s a singer, but if he focused on just training, he could be a professional boxer.”

Choo Sung-hoon also mentioned the BTS singer’s big appetite and that they had a training session together. He shared that Jungkook wished to do it again as well.

BTS’ Jung Kook gets a pass from worldwide superstar MMA star Choo Sung-hoon for having the potential to become a professional boxer

eternal summer @eternalsummerjk Jungkook mentioned in Choo Sung Hoon (Yoshihiro Akiyama) interview with Her World Singapore Jungkook mentioned in Choo Sung Hoon (Yoshihiro Akiyama) interview with Her World Singapore https://t.co/AZOsTqO9cj

Known as the Golden Maknae who aces everything he sets his heart upon, BTS’ Jung Kook has often shown fans his wide range of talent, whether it is painting, filming professional-level vlogs, singing, or even boxing. Most recently, the idol showcased his love for boxing and was seen picking up gloves and sparring with the MMA and Physical: 100 star, Choo Sung-hoon, last year.

Speaking about the experience of sparring with the BTS member, the famous MMA artist shared his opinion that the Dreamers singer could become a professional boxer. He also added how he had a good appetite by sharing an anecdote of when he and the Dreamers singer went out to eat and drink. He said, as per translation via Koreaboo:

“He eats a lot and drinks a lot. The three of us went to a Korean BBQ, and we ate 25 packs of meat, kimchi jjigae, fried rice, and kimchi jjigae with ramen as well. He eats a lot. I invited him to train with me because it’s different from training with amateurs. So I wanted him to experience what it’s like to train with a professional. And Jung Kook wants to do it again.”

The revelation of BTS’ youngest member having trained with a professional and liking it sounds very much like the Golden Maknae.

fai🍨 @faijeonmin eternal summer @eternalsummerjk Jungkook mentioned in Choo Sung Hoon (Yoshihiro Akiyama) interview with Her World Singapore Jungkook mentioned in Choo Sung Hoon (Yoshihiro Akiyama) interview with Her World Singapore https://t.co/AZOsTqO9cj Jungkook is really perfect in everything he does the admiration for this man goes above and beyond twitter.com/eternalsummerj… Jungkook is really perfect in everything he does the admiration for this man goes above and beyond twitter.com/eternalsummerj…

In other news, the Dreamers singer is reportedly gearing up for his solo debut in July. After a local South Korean outlet reported that he would be releasing his solo album on July 14, BIGHIT MUSIC, his entertainment company, gave a vague yet crisp statement saying that they would announce the schedules once decided.

Despite no confirmation from the agency, ARMYs all over the world celebrated the report and now expect BTS’ Jung Kook’s solo release in mid-July.

Poll : 0 votes