“Nice fight”: BTS’ Jung Kook finally spars with legendary MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon

It seems that BTS' Jung Kook went ahead with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon's invitation for a sparring session. On June 29, the latter posted a photo and video of his meetup with the K-pop idol and a caption with purple hearts saying,

“Nice fight.”

Choo Sung-hoon, aka Yoshihiro Akiyama, is a legendary mixed martial arts fighter. He won gold for South Korea and Japan in the 2001 Asian Championships and 2002 Asian Games, respectively.

A few months ago in April, the MMA fighter commented on Jung Kook's boxing video asking for "a sparring session next time." The invitation became quite the rage on the internet too.

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon posts photos and videos with BTS' Jung Kook

Famous MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon had a friendly sparring session with BTS' youngest member, Jung Kook. The 24-year-old K-pop idol is the only member who loves boxing and never shied away from sharing videos of the same on his Instagram (until he deleted all his Instagram posts for a new layout).

On June 29, Choo Sung-hoon, known for his incredible success as one of the top MMA fighters, posted a video and photo with the youngest BTS member.

For people who aren't fans of wrestling, Choo Sung-hoon is known for his appearance on the family reality show, The Return of Superman, where fathers take care of their children for a few days.

In the photo, both icons posed with a thumbs-up sign and a big smile. In the video, Cho Sung-hoon hugged the BTS member with open arms as the countdown timer signified the end of the sparring session.

The duo was wearing headgear and gloves. The hug suggested that the K-pop idol had fun showing off his moves and talent to the professional artist.

Fans had the best reaction to another aspect that might have gone unnoticed by many. During practice, the Euphoria singer sported apple hair - bangs tied to the top of the head, making it look like an apple.

My Return of Superman and Bangtan worlds colliding MMA fighter Sexyama Choo Seonghoon, Choo Sarang's dad, did a sparring session with our sexy boy Jeon Jungkook!!!!!!My Return of Superman and Bangtan worlds colliding MMA fighter Sexyama Choo Seonghoon, Choo Sarang's dad, did a sparring session with our sexy boy Jeon Jungkook!!!!!! My Return of Superman and Bangtan worlds colliding 🙌 https://t.co/9jjwY3UBq3

One fan made an edit showcasing how different versions of the Golden Maknae - real life, animated, and even his BT21 character - all stayed true to boxing. Another fan commented that their two favorite worlds, the variety show The Return of Superman and BTS, collided.

Jungkook was praised for being good at boxing sparring with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon twitter.com/peachcrush_jk/… 피크🍑.97 @peachcrush_jk 정국이 절대음감으로 유명한 찰리푸스한테 절대음감 가지고 있다고 칭찬 받음



정국이 격투기선수 추성훈님이랑 같이 복싱 스파링하고 잘한다고 칭찬 받음 정국이 절대음감으로 유명한 찰리푸스한테 절대음감 가지고 있다고 칭찬 받음정국이 격투기선수 추성훈님이랑 같이 복싱 스파링하고 잘한다고 칭찬 받음 https://t.co/qtROt98yvq Jungkook was praised for having absolute pitch by Charlie Puth, who is famous for his absolute pitch.Jungkook was praised for being good at boxing sparring with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon Jungkook was praised for having absolute pitch by Charlie Puth, who is famous for his absolute pitch. Jungkook was praised for being good at boxing sparring with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon 😭😭😭 twitter.com/peachcrush_jk/…

Tiffany Leighanne @MsTiffanyLeigh JUNGKOOK WOAH!!!!! Also, JUNGKOOK PONYTAIL?!??? AHHHHH!!! THIS IS DEF A BIG MOMENT!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? YOSHIHIRO AKIYAMA AND JUNGKOOK BOXING TOGETHER?!??? WHAT IN THE UNIVERSE?!? THIS IS THE CHAMPION, MMA FIGHTER SEXYAMA!!!JUNGKOOK WOAH!!!!! Also, JUNGKOOK PONYTAIL?!??? AHHHHH!!! THIS IS DEF A BIG MOMENT!!! #Jungkook ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? YOSHIHIRO AKIYAMA AND JUNGKOOK BOXING TOGETHER?!??? WHAT IN THE UNIVERSE?!? THIS IS THE CHAMPION, MMA FIGHTER SEXYAMA!!! 😳😳😳 JUNGKOOK WOAH!!!!! Also, JUNGKOOK PONYTAIL?!??? AHHHHH!!! THIS IS DEF A BIG MOMENT!!! #Jungkook https://t.co/qKbJ0l6DFx

The invitation came about when Jung Kook's trainer posted boxing videos. Choo Sung-hoon commented on one of the videos, saying,

“Please let him know that we should have a sparring session next time.”

Later, Choo Sung-hoon, via Twitter, shared that the BTS singer read the article and replied jokingly that he would die. As both the artists had expressed their desire to have a sparring season, it seems that the duo had a great time when they finally met.

💜 MichelleGoes𝙊𝙉 ⁷💜 @theJoJoMojo82 So Jungkook is boxing and doing MMA… cool cool c-c-cool coolcoolcool cool So Jungkook is boxing and doing MMA… cool cool c-c-cool coolcoolcool cool https://t.co/wGWtT1pwkT

Meanwhile, BTS' Jung Kook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth on his latest pop song Left and Right. The track, with its music video, was released nearly a week ago, on June 24.

