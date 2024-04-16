BTS' Jungkook debut solo album 'GOLDEN' receives a gold certification in Canada as it surpasses 40,000 units

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut album, GOLDEN, received a GOLD ALBUM(S) certification from Music Canada for surpassing sales of over 40,000 units on March 8, 2024. He is the first K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone.

Jungkook dropped his album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, through Big Hit Music. It consists of eleven songs, including Standing Next to You as the leading track. It features several renowned global artists, including DJ Snake, Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer, and others.

Expand Tweet

The album includes the following songs:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Seven (feat. Latto)

Standing Next to You

Yes or No

Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Hate You

Too Sad to Dance

Somebody

Shot Glass of Tears

Seven Clean Version

BTS' Jungkook rules Canada's music charts with his solo debut album, GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN clinched the first spot in at least 77 different countries and regions on iTunes Top Albums charts (including the Canadian iTunes album chart), less than a day after its release in November 2023. The album also debuted with over 684,000 daily streams on Spotify Canada.

With its massive success in the country, the Canadian Recording Industry Association (also known as Music Canada) bestowed Jungkook with many other certifications as well.

For the unversed, Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded on April 9, 1963, it represents the interests of companies that manufacture, record, produce, and distribute music in the country.

On November 24, 2022, Left and Right (feat. Jungkook of BTS) by Charlie Puth earned Platinum status. This was followed by Double Platinum Single certification for Jungkook's digital track titled Seven (feat. Latto) on January 11, 2024, as it recorded sales of over 160,000 units in Canada.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's second digital single, 3D(feat. Jack Harlow) and album's leading track, Standing Next to You, bagged Gold Single certification on January 11, 2024, for achieving the sales of 10,000 units each.

Soon after fans got to know about Jungkook's latest feat, they started wishing the Golden Maknae on his glorious success in the Canadian industry. The fandom started trending phrases such as "Congratulations Jungkook," "Main Pop Boy Jungkook," and others.

Expand Tweet

More about the Golden Maknae

Jeon Jungkook is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter under Big Hit Music. He completed his education at the School of Performing Arts Seoul and Global Cyber University. The idol was honored with the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2018.

Jungkook has been active in the entertainment industry since 2013, after debuting with the K-pop septet, BTS, on June 12, 2023, with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

As part of BTS discography, Jungkook has performed three solo tracks, including Euphoria, My Time, and Begin, which charted on the domestic Gaon Digital Chart. The idol has also contributed to the BTS-inspired webtoon, 7Fates: Chakho, by singing an original soundtrack titled Stay Alive.

Featuring Jungkook (Image via BTS_OFFICIAL/TWITTER)

Jungkook has also emerged as the first South Korean artist to sing an official song titled Dreamers for FIFA WORLD CUP in 2022. Subsequently, he performed at the opening ceremony of the international football competition.

His first official digital single titled Seven was released in November 2023, breaking many records. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100, the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Global 200 chart, and more. It also became the fastest song in Spotify history to hit one billion streams.

The Golden Maknae began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member, Jimin. After concluding five weeks of basic training, Jungkook was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he worked as an active-duty soldier. The idol was reportedly assigned the work of a cook in the military. He is expected to be discharged from duty in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback