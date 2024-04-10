BTS' Jungkook leaves an unexpected comment on a TikTok video featuring Stray Kids' Felix

BTS' youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, is known for his non-linear reactions to TikTok videos, which have often sent his fandom into fits of laughter. Similarly, on April 9, 2024, another TikTok activity by the Standing Next To You singer sent the internet into a frenzy, and it involved Stray Kids rapper Felix.

A video of Stray Kids' Felix that was uploaded to TikTok in February 2024 captured the amusing responses of a few reporters upon witnessing the celebrity. In the clip, reporters were seen screaming the K-pop idol's name at the top of their voices at the airport, creating fervor.

Internet users were drawn to it when they saw Jungkook's official TikTok remark. In his remark, the BTS idol playfully imitates the reporter's response to Felix, signifying awe and adoration for the young artist. Jungkook mimics the reporter's response to Felix in the comment.

"Yongbok hyung, this is it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

BTS Jungkook's TikTok activity got him trending globally on X as Jimin and Felix's interaction resurfaces online

Felix from Stray Kids recently appeared in a TikTok video that BTS member Jungkook took the time to write a sincere note on. This instance was noteworthy since it showed a K-pop idol cheering for another idol.

BTS ARMYs and Stray Kids' fans STAYs were drawn to the footage because it highlighted Felix's enormous popularity and the intense excitement surrounding him. He was at the airport when male fans and reporters went crazy calling out his name.

Meanwhile, the latest development led to "#Jungkook" trending on the social media platform worldwide, with over 188K posts at the time of writing this. This is not the first time when BTS members and Stray Kids have interacted with each other online or shown admiration for one another.

BTS' Jungkook trending worldwide on X. (Image via X)

In 2023, when BTS' lead vocalist Park Jimin appeared in a PIXID interview, he mentioned Stray Kids' Felix by his original name—Lee Yongbok. During the PIXID show, one of the fans that Jimin was interacting with revealed that she had started following Stray Kids lately. She mentioned that she used to be a BTS ARMY before and is now a fan of Stray Kids.

In the video, Jimin referred to Felix, stating that he was not attempting to steal their followers but rather reclaim that specific "runway" to his fan base. He said,

"Yongbok-nim… I'm not taking her from you. She left home, so I'm bringing back a runaway. Please be understanding."

Following this, the Stray Kids member acknowledged the BTS idol's gesture and replied via his ELLE interview. This further created a massive stir online as both the fandoms cheered and rejoiced over the idols' brief interaction.

"Jimin from BTS mentioned "YONGBOK" a while ago. It was surreal, and I was very surprised. I was so touched at the fact that Hyung-nim (Jimin) mentioned my name. I wanted to send a message to say 'I've enjoyed the video. So I shot a dance cover of Like Crazy and posted it on TikTok. To send a positive message. But it was fun that he joked about taking STAY for a moment.'" (as auto-translated from the YouTube video shared by @CalicoCat1313)

Currently, both BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook serve in the 5th Division of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as part of their mandatory military service of 18 months. All seven BTS members are serving in the military actively, although their discharge dates will vary depending on their enlistment date.

Meanwhile, BTS' eldest, Kim Seok-jin, who enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, will return in June 2024, right at the time of the group's 11th anniversary. Following him, Jung Ho-seok, aka J-hope, will return in October 2024 as he had enlisted on April 18, 2023. Furthermore, the rest of the five band members will return from the military in June 2025.