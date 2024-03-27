BTS' Kim Taehyung emerges as the most-searched K-pop idol and Asian celebrity on Google in 2024 so far

BTS’ Kim Taehyung is making headlines yet again as he emerges as the most-searched K-pop artist and Asian celebrity on Google this year. Recently, Google unveiled a data that showcased the most-searched topics on the platform in the first Quarter of 2024.

BTS vocalist has a huge fan following worldwide, as evidenced through his impressive social media presence. Layover singer is currently completing his mandatory military service. He enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside the leader of the septet,, RM.

Knowing that he would be away from his fans, the singer pre-planned content releases such as featuring in IU's Love Wins All music video, his partnership with one of South Korea's largest Coffee Chains called Compose Coffee, and a lot more.

Taking over Google searches for the first quarter of 2024, the singer has solidified his position as a prominent K-pop figure, especially considering that he has dominated the Asian celebrities category as well.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung tops the list of Google's most-searched K-pop artists and Asian celebrities in 2024 so far

It is not the first time that BTS' V has featured among the most-searched K-pop idols on Google. He earned this title in 2021 and 2022 for two straight years.

His appearance in IU's Love Wins All music video, which dropped on January 22, took the internet by storm. Kim Taehyung showcased his acting skills alongside soloist IU. The song's intriguing MV revolves around the theme of love, happiness, longing and tragic end.

Moreover, the singer also graced February 2024 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea. His anime-like visuals on the front page frenzied fans and topped the best-seller magazine list of seven renowned e-commerce websites like Yes24, Ktown4u, Aladin, Kyobo Book, Gmarket, Rakuten Japan, and Qoo10 Japan.

About Kim Taehyung’s latest single FRI(END)S

The BTS member dropped his recent digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The music video was helmed by British director Samuel Bradley, featuring actress Ruby Sear.

The song (released in English language) garnered praise from fans, reaching No. 13 on Official Singles Chart. This resulted in the highest charting track by Kim Taehyung on the list. Meanwhile, the singer surpassed over 30 million Spotify streams and recorded the 4.7 million plays on the first day of its release.

The song claimed first spot on iTunes Charts in 90 regions, including 8 major markets: United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Germany.