BTS' Kim Taehyung leads the highest average likes in Instagram history with 15.4 million likes surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, and more

BTS member Kim Taehyung set the internet ablaze as fans found out the singer ranks No. 1 in the list of celebrities with the highest average likes per post on Instagram. As per the Socialbook website, the Layover singer has recorded the highest average likes in the history of Instagram, surpassing renowned celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and many more.

He is the first and only person to surpass 1.8 billion total likes. This number is not only huge but also remarkable, as he achieved this milestone with only 117 posts (currently 119 posts) and 64.8 million followers on Instagram.

BTS' Kim Taehyung surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, and more with highest average likes in Instagram history

Following the report released by the Socialbook website, Kim Taehyung's Instagram activities, including the average number of likes he received per post, marked an unprecedented record.

The Slow Dancing singer became the first person in the history of Instagram to have the highest average likes with 15.4 million, surpassing widely popular celebs like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Billie Eilliesh, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya.

Besides Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa were also on the list, with over 6.1 million and 6.4 million, respectively. Furthermore, he has amassed over 1.8 billion total likes, making him the first and only person to do so with 117 posts. As per fans, this is not the first time he has led the list of the highest average likes on Instagram.

Previously, in 2022 and 2023, he held the title of the person with the highest average likes on Instagram.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung and IU’s Instagram post hit 10 million likes

The BTS member began his military service on December 11, 2023, and before getting enlisted, the singer filmed content for fans while he was away. He appeared in IU's music video for the pre-release song Love Wins All.

The song garnered love and appreciation from fans for its astonishing storyline and hidden symbolism. Following the release of the music video, the singer shared some behind-the-scenes photographs taken in collaboration with IU on Instagram.

The post swiftly reached 10 million likes, becoming the fastest post by any Asian artist to reach this feat on Instagram in 2024.

Kim Taehyung dropped his latest digital single FRI(END)S on March 15 along with an exciting music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear. FRI(END)S is available for streaming on major music service platforms like Spotify, YouTube, etc.