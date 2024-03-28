From BTS' Kim Taehyung, RM to Seventeen: A complete list of winners at the Universal Superstar Awards 2024

On March 27, the Universal Superstar Awards 2024 was held at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace Utility Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The event was hosted by the global standard KM Chart, doohub, and organized by the Korea Management Federation.

The K-pop award ceremony was held for the first time in 2024 and honored those artists and fans who have shined throughout the past year. The 2024 USA award was broadcast live through MBC M and Wavve. Several prominent personalities, including BTS' Kim Taehyung, RM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and others, took home prestigious awards.

Check out the list of winners for the Universal Superstar Awards 2024

The Universal Superstar Awards 2024 was co-hosted by Lee Chan-won and Kwon Eun-bi, who flaunted their chemistry by keeping the audience entertained throughout the show. Many groups lit up the evening with their electrifying performances, including LUCY, Bada Lee from BEBE, SECRET NUMBER, FIFTY FIFTY, Hong Isaac, and others.

Young Tak, Lee Chan-won, and SECRET NUMBER were the most awarded artists of the Universal Superstar Awards 2024, as they received three wins. While NewJeans grabbed the honor of Universal Super Soundtrack for their song, Ditto,

SEVENTEEN took home the Super Music Album award for their FML. Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Taehyung bagged the most prestigious honor, Universal Super Artist.

Below is a complete list of winners for the Universal Superstar Awards 2024:

Hong Isaac for Universal Indie Icon LUCY for Universal Rock Band Icon Melo Mance for Universal Ballad Icon Lee Chan-won for Universal Trot Icon Xikers, EVNNE, XODIAC, and n.SSign for Universal Hot Focus PLAVE for Universal Super Rookie Chuu for Universal Style Wannabe Young Tak for Universal singer-songwriter Icon FIFTY FIFTY for Universal Mega Hit Icon Kwon Eunbi for Universal Hot Trend Icon Young Tak for Universal Hot Solo VIVIZ for Universal Social Icon Agust D's People Pt.2 (feat.IU) for KM CHART TOP 6 - Best K-Music Sound Source BTS' RM for KM CHART TOP 6- Best K-Music Artist Lapilus for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Rookie Female Plave for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Rookie Male SECRET NUMBER for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Hot Choice Female Lee Chan-won for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Hot Choice Male Lim Young-woong for Universal Super Icon Lim Young-woong & SECRET NUMBER for Universal Golden Best &TEAM for Universal Next Generation Male NiziU for Universal Next Generation Female Taeyong for Universal K-pop Icon BEBE for Universal Performance Icon Yeong Tak for Universal Tour Icon SECRET NUMBER for Universal Best Popularity Female Lee Chan-won for Universal Best Popularity Male NewJeans for Universal Super Soundtrack (Ditto) SEVENTEEN for Universal Super Music Album (FML) BTS' Kim Taehyung for Universal Super Artist NCT 127 for Universal Superstar

The organizers are planning to conduct a more eventful award ceremony next year following the successful completion of the Universal Superstar Awards 2024.