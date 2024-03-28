From BTS' Kim Taehyung, RM to Seventeen: A complete list of winners at the Universal Superstar Awards 2024

  • home icon
By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Mar 28, 2024 06:09 GMT
Featuring Kim Taehyung, RM and SEVENTEEN (Image via BTSOFFICIAL/X &amp; SEVENTEEN/X)
On March 27, the Universal Superstar Awards 2024 was held at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace Utility Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The event was hosted by the global standard KM Chart, doohub, and organized by the Korea Management Federation.

The K-pop award ceremony was held for the first time in 2024 and honored those artists and fans who have shined throughout the past year. The 2024 USA award was broadcast live through MBC M and Wavve. Several prominent personalities, including BTS' Kim Taehyung, RM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and others, took home prestigious awards.

Check out the list of winners for the Universal Superstar Awards 2024

The Universal Superstar Awards 2024 was co-hosted by Lee Chan-won and Kwon Eun-bi, who flaunted their chemistry by keeping the audience entertained throughout the show. Many groups lit up the evening with their electrifying performances, including LUCY, Bada Lee from BEBE, SECRET NUMBER, FIFTY FIFTY, Hong Isaac, and others.

Young Tak, Lee Chan-won, and SECRET NUMBER were the most awarded artists of the Universal Superstar Awards 2024, as they received three wins. While NewJeans grabbed the honor of Universal Super Soundtrack for their song, Ditto,

SEVENTEEN took home the Super Music Album award for their FML. Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Taehyung bagged the most prestigious honor, Universal Super Artist.

Below is a complete list of winners for the Universal Superstar Awards 2024:

  1. Hong Isaac for Universal Indie Icon
  2. LUCY for Universal Rock Band Icon
  3. Melo Mance for Universal Ballad Icon
  4. Lee Chan-won for Universal Trot Icon
  5. Xikers, EVNNE, XODIAC, and n.SSign for Universal Hot Focus
  6. PLAVE for Universal Super Rookie
  7. Chuu for Universal Style Wannabe
  8. Young Tak for Universal singer-songwriter Icon
  9. FIFTY FIFTY for Universal Mega Hit Icon
  10. Kwon Eunbi for Universal Hot Trend Icon
  11. Young Tak for Universal Hot Solo
  12. VIVIZ for Universal Social Icon
  13. Agust D's People Pt.2 (feat.IU) for KM CHART TOP 6 - Best K-Music Sound Source
  14. BTS' RM for KM CHART TOP 6- Best K-Music Artist
  15. Lapilus for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Rookie Female
  16. Plave for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Rookie Male
  17. SECRET NUMBER for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Hot Choice Female
  18. Lee Chan-won for KM CHART TOP 6- Best Hot Choice Male
  19. Lim Young-woong for Universal Super Icon
  20. Lim Young-woong & SECRET NUMBER for Universal Golden Best
  21. &TEAM for Universal Next Generation Male
  22. NiziU for Universal Next Generation Female
  23. Taeyong for Universal K-pop Icon
  24. BEBE for Universal Performance Icon
  25. Yeong Tak for Universal Tour Icon
  26. SECRET NUMBER for Universal Best Popularity Female
  27. Lee Chan-won for Universal Best Popularity Male
  28. NewJeans for Universal Super Soundtrack (Ditto)
  29. SEVENTEEN for Universal Super Music Album (FML)
  30. BTS' Kim Taehyung for Universal Super Artist
  31. NCT 127 for Universal Superstar

The organizers are planning to conduct a more eventful award ceremony next year following the successful completion of the Universal Superstar Awards 2024.

