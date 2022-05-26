BTS to release remixes of 3 tracks in collaboration with producer benny blanco

BTS has announced they will be collaborating with producer benny blanco.

The global pop group took to Twitter to announce that they will collaborate with the famed producer on a special remix made from songs the ARMY chose. This collaboration is the culmination of the group's #MyBTSTracks campaign, in which, over the last few weeks, the group asked fans to vote for their favorite songs.

The top three tracks chosen by the ARMYs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat & Tears. These three tracks will be released on May 27 as a special remix, with benny blanco contributing to the production.

ARMYs themselves chose the tracks for the remix.

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated anthology album, PROOF, the global pop act ran a campaign through which the fanbase voted for their favorite BTS songs in a new project called #MyBTSTracks.

The project took place on the Dynamite singers' official Instagram page, where fans were asked to choose which of their songs best fit the prompt. The project created a lot of buzz in the fandom. The fandom seemed to agree on the songs selected for the upcoming Festa performance.

More about benny blanco

benny blanco is an American producer who has collaborated with the industry’s finest for over 15 years. He has notably collaborated with Justin Bieber, Marshmello, Gracie Abrams, Calvin Harris, Halsey, and many other artists. He also attended BTS' sold-out PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert in Las Vegas.

blanco's collaboration with artists has resulted in the sale of over 500 million albums worldwide. blanco released his debut single, Eastside, in July 2018, as a part of a collaboration with Halsey and Khalid.

The deluxe edition of his debut album became certified RIAA platinum on the day of its release.

More about the group's upcoming album, PROOF

The remix arrives ahead of the septet’s highly anticipated anthology album, PROOF, which will be released on June 10. The album will include songs from the band's nine-year career, and three new songs, including Yet To Come.

The album is divided into three CDs and features many of the band’s hits like Spring Day, Dynamite, ON, IDOL, and unreleased tracks and demos.

The album is currently available for preorder and can be purchased from the Weverse shop.

