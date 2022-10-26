BTS reportedly submitted 4 songs to the Grammys including Yet to Come, My Universe, and others

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be a sight to witness for the world yet again as BTS is reported to have submitted at least four songs to the coveted awards show.

On October 26, 2022, Star Today reported that the world-renowned septet continued their Grammy conquest by submitting four tracks, Yet to Come, and collaboration tracks, My Universe (with Coldplay), Bad Decisions (with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco), and Left and Right (with Charlie Puth).

BTS, despite being the only K-pop group to be nominated for the Grammys (twice in a row), has had tough luck with it. The septet was only able to enter the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, losing out after much online buzz.

The ARMYs, the driving force behind the Yet to Come singers, are still reeling from last year's loss.

The seven-member K-pop group BTS has reportedly submitted four songs in four categories to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The septet broke through the mainstream music industry to bring attention to the South Korean music industry, particularly K-pop. Since their first appearance on the Billboards for a Western music show in 2017, the idols have only been on an upward trajectory, breaking any and all records.

Many would argue that the only thing remaining for BTS to conquer is the Grammys, and after two much-anticipated but failed attempts, the Run BTS singers are not backing down this year either.

The band has reportedly submitted Left and Right (Jungkook and Charlie Puth), Bad Decisions (Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) and My Universe (BTS and Coldplay) along with Yet to Come from the septet’s latest Proof album for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

These songs have also been submitted for the Best Pop Duo/Group category. The septet was nominated in the same category twice in a row, once for Dynamite in the 63rd Grammy Awards and again for Butter last year.

They have also submitted Yet to Come, Left and Right, and Bad Decisions for the Best Music Video category.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, music critic Kim Do-heon stated that the military gap would have little impact on the group's reputation. He also believes that the Grammys' doors are not yet shut simply because members will be serving their country. He said:

“If the members come together to release good music, I expect the military gap will hardly affect their reputations. Their solo music may also play as new strengths, and they say they will continue making group music, so the possibility (for a Grammy) remains.”

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held on February 5, 2023.

The first round of voting for selected nominees was completed between October 13 and 23, 2022. The final nominees list will be released nearly a month later, on November 15, 2022, and the final vote for nominations across all categories will take place between December 14, 2022 and January 4, 2023.

