BTS’ RM, Jin, V, Park Eun-bin, & more win big at Pop Golden Awards 2023: A complete winners list

From BTS’ RM to the Castaway Diva star Park Eun-bin, many more were awarded at the Pop Golden Awards held on December 8.

This annual award show is dedicated to honoring and celebrating pop culture icons from different entertainment industries, including K-entertainment, Thai drama, Chinese drama, Turkish drama, Bollywood, and more.

Many K-pop artists like IU, RM, Jin, V, and K-drama actors like Park Eun-bin and many more were awarded for their excellence in their work this year. We bring you the complete list of actors and singers who bagged awards on this auspicious show.

Expand Tweet

From BTS’ RM, Jin, V, Park Eun-bin, and more: A complete list of winners at the 2023 Pop Golden Awards

Golden Pop Breakout Award: NewJeans

NewJeans Golden Pop Group Of The Year Award (2023): TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) Golden Korean Artist Of The Year Award (2023): Agust D

Agust D Golden Hip Hop Song Award: J-hope – ARSON

J-hope – ARSON Golden Korean Record Award: BTS' Jin - The Astronaut

BTS' Jin - The Astronaut Golden K-pop Music Video Award: BTS' J-hope – ARSON

BTS' J-hope – ARSON Golden Soundtrack Award: BTS' V – Christmas Tree

BTS' V – Christmas Tree Golden Hip Hop Song Award: BTS' J-hope – ARSON

BTS' J-hope – ARSON Golden K-pop Album Of The Year Award: BTS' RM - Indigo

BTS' RM - Indigo Golden Rap Performance Award: Agust D - Haegeum

Agust D - Haegeum Golden K-pop Song Of The Year Award: Jungkook ft. Latto – SEVEN

Jungkook ft. Latto – SEVEN Golden Korean Drama Award: Bloodhounds

Bloodhounds Golden K-Drama Actor Award: Park Eun-bin

Expand Tweet

Other Pop Golden Award winners

Here are the winners from different categories bestowing honors on artists and actors from Hollywood, Chinese dramas, Thai dramas, Bollywood films, Turkish dramas, and more.

Expand Tweet

Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Miley Cyrus – Flowers Golden Pop Album Award: Jay Chou – GREATEST WORKS OF ART

Jay Chou – GREATEST WORKS OF ART Golden Underground Record Award (2023): SB19 – Bazinga

SB19 – Bazinga Golden Bollywood Actor Award: Ram Charan

Ram Charan The Golden TV/Drama Actor Award: Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat Golden Thai Drama Award: You Are My Make Up Artist

You Are My Make Up Artist Golden Chinese Drama Award: THE OATH OF LOVE余生，请多指教

THE OATH OF LOVE余生，请多指教 Golden Thai Actor Award: Build Jakapan

Build Jakapan Golden Chinese Actor Award: Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat Golden Turkish Actor Of The Year Award: Burcu Özberk

Burcu Özberk Golden Bollywood Film Award: RRR

RRR Golden Pop Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Golden Latin Song Of The Year Award: Shakira – Out Of Your League

Shakira – Out Of Your League Golden Film Of The Year Award: Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award: Karol G

Karol G Golden Turkish Drama Award: Adim Farah

Adim Farah Golden Actor Of The Year Award: Pedro Pascal

Cultural figures from across the globe who have demonstrated their talents and excellence in the world of music, film, TV, drama, and more have been honored with a Special Honors Award.

Pop Golden Awards Special Honours Award recipients included Latin musician Enrique Iglesias, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Korean pop star IU, and Afrobeat legend Davido.