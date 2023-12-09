BTS’ RM, Jin, V, Park Eun-bin, & more win big at Pop Golden Awards 2023: A complete winners list

From BTS’ RM to the Castaway Diva star Park Eun-bin, many more were awarded at the Pop Golden Awards held on December 8.
This annual award show is dedicated to honoring and celebrating pop culture icons from different entertainment industries, including K-entertainment, Thai drama, Chinese drama, Turkish drama, Bollywood, and more.
Many K-pop artists like IU, RM, Jin, V, and K-drama actors like Park Eun-bin and many more were awarded for their excellence in their work this year. We bring you the complete list of actors and singers who bagged awards on this auspicious show.
From BTS’ RM, Jin, V, Park Eun-bin, and more: A complete list of winners at the 2023 Pop Golden Awards
- Golden Pop Breakout Award: NewJeans
- Golden Pop Group Of The Year Award (2023): TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)
- Golden Korean Artist Of The Year Award (2023): Agust D
- Golden Hip Hop Song Award: J-hope – ARSON
- Golden Korean Record Award: BTS' Jin - The Astronaut
- Golden K-pop Music Video Award: BTS' J-hope – ARSON
- Golden Soundtrack Award: BTS' V – Christmas Tree
- Golden K-pop Album Of The Year Award: BTS' RM - Indigo
- Golden Rap Performance Award: Agust D - Haegeum
- Golden K-pop Song Of The Year Award: Jungkook ft. Latto – SEVEN
- Golden Korean Drama Award: Bloodhounds
- Golden K-Drama Actor Award: Park Eun-bin
Other Pop Golden Award winners
Here are the winners from different categories bestowing honors on artists and actors from Hollywood, Chinese dramas, Thai dramas, Bollywood films, Turkish dramas, and more.
- Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Golden Pop Album Award: Jay Chou – GREATEST WORKS OF ART
- Golden Underground Record Award (2023): SB19 – Bazinga
- Golden Bollywood Actor Award: Ram Charan
- The Golden TV/Drama Actor Award: Dilraba Dilmurat
- Golden Thai Drama Award: You Are My Make Up Artist
- Golden Chinese Drama Award: THE OATH OF LOVE余生，请多指教
- Golden Thai Actor Award: Build Jakapan
- Golden Chinese Actor Award: Dilraba Dilmurat
- Golden Turkish Actor Of The Year Award: Burcu Özberk
- Golden Bollywood Film Award: RRR
- Golden Pop Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift
- Golden Latin Song Of The Year Award: Shakira – Out Of Your League
- Golden Film Of The Year Award: Sound of Freedom
- Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award: Karol G
- Golden Turkish Drama Award: Adim Farah
- Golden Actor Of The Year Award: Pedro Pascal
Cultural figures from across the globe who have demonstrated their talents and excellence in the world of music, film, TV, drama, and more have been honored with a Special Honors Award.
Pop Golden Awards Special Honours Award recipients included Latin musician Enrique Iglesias, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Korean pop star IU, and Afrobeat legend Davido.