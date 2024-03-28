BTS' SUGA spotted entering the Nonsan training center to receive his three-week basic military training

On Thursday, March 28, Dispatch released an article about BTS' SUGA and Jin at the Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do training center. The article, which only showcased two company cars allegedly entering the venue, without revealing the idols' faces, stated that SUGA will reportedly be kickstarting his three-week basic training at the center as of March 28.

The report also stated that the BTS rapper, who kickstarted his mandatory military training in September 2023 with public service, will finally begin his three-week of basic military training in Nonsam. After three weeks, the idol will be randomly assigned a position in the military, which he'll be fulfilling for the rest of his service.

Jin, on the other hand, reportedly took a day off from his military work to come visit SUGA to see him off on his important day.

Jin supposedly traveled for around three hours and thirty minutes, covering almost one-third of South Korea to help his fellow BTS member enter his basic training. Further, given that it is considered quite a heartwarming gesture for a military soldier to use his entire day off to go see someone else, fans were touched by Jin's actions.

BTS Jin accompanies SUGA as the idol enters Nonsan training center to kickstart his three-week basic military training

On September 22, 2023, BTS' SUGA enlisted into the military by opting to begin with public service. The idol chose the route in order to enter the military and start his service as soon as possible. When an individual opts for the public service route, they are randomly assigned a posting according to availability.

This process is much quicker than when an individual chooses their own position, since they have to wait for its availability. The problem usually arises due to the fact that there are limited work positions in the military when compared to the number of enlisters. Therefore, when SUGA entered the military back in September 2023, he signed up for public service until it was time to kickstart his basic military training.

Finally, on March 28, the idol was reported to have entered the Nonsan training center, and he was accompanied by the group's eldest member, Jin. The check-in time was reported to be 1:30 pm KST. Dispatch, the Korean media outlet that reported the news, didn't reveal the members' faces but only uploaded a video of their company cars entering the venue.

Jin, who is currently enlisted at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, was revealed to have traveled all the way to the Nonsan training center to send off his fellow member. The distance between these two centers is roughly around 289 km, and it takes about five hours by public transportation or three-and-half hours by car to travel between these two venues.

Given that this travel covers almost a third of South Korea, fans were touched by Jin's sweet gesture to embark on a long trip on his day off to go see his friend. On the other hand, fans have been cheering SUGA for beginning his three-week basic training and are curious about the position he'll be assigned to after the training.