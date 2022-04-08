"We will get a friendship tattoo": BTS' V respectfully responds to a fan telling him not to get a tattoo on Weverse

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, has surprised fans on social media with his latest reveal. The K-pop idol took to Weverse to interact with a number of fans and, in the process, revealed that he and his fellow group mates, RM, SUGA, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope, are planning to get matching tattoos.
He said,
" We will get the friendship tattoo one day."
While everyone rooted for the sweet idea, a fan on Weverse was a bit skeptical and requested him not to get inked. After seeing the fan's concern, V politely replied by saying that he honestly wants to get a friendship tattoo with the group members and asked ARMYs to look forward to it.
Fans support BTS' V's idea for getting inked
The K-pop boy group, having been in the music industry for over a decade, has released hitmakers throughout their career as a group and as individual artists as well. From taking on musical projects such as original soundtracks to featuring in the works of other global superstars, the members of BTS have done it all.
Being together for over 10 years is no joke, and despite different opinions and feelings towards various things, the members have stuck with each other through thick and thin. Practically living like brothers, the group members support, love, and encourage each other through every phase of their lives.
On April 6, 2022, BTS V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, took to the fan-celebrity platform Weverse to interact with fans. While his fan following asked him several questions, V decided to update them on the idea of getting a tattoo. He told ARMY that the group is deciding to get matching friendship tattoos and that too, in a place where it can’t be seen.
After seeing his update, fans were excited about the news and poured their thoughts into the comment section by suggesting matching tattoo ideas. Whereas, one fan wasn't ecstatic about the idea and requested him not to get one.
Upon seeing the comment, V respectfully responded to the fan by saying,
"I talked about friendship tattoos with the members.....We will do a friendship tattoo one day, please look forward to it...Somewhere on the right hip."
Body art is very common today. If one is sure about it, the design and meaning behind one’s tattoo becomes extremely important. Tattoos are nothing new for some BTS members as Jimin and Jungkook have beautiful inkings on their bodies which have specific meanings to it.
While it is unclear if V was joking about the body inking idea or if he was serious about it, the confession led to numerous mixed fan reactions. Fans also praised V for handling the situation in a mature way.
Meanwhile, BTS has been receiving a lot of love and admiration for their spectacular performance at the 2022 Grammys.
The group’s Butter performance was officially added to Rolling Stone’s list of the 25 Greatest Grammy Performances, which includes legendary performances since 1975. The magazine ranked the group #13 and have also praised the members for their unprecedented talent and refreshing concept.