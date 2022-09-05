BTS V’s fans make a heartfelt donation of ₩1.23 million for flood victims in South Korea

BTS V has a good heart and his good-natured intentions are reflected in his fandom as well.

On Friday, September 2, 2022, BTS V's international and Korean fanbase, @VGlobalUnion, generously donated $1.23 million in the Bangtan star's name.

The amount was donated to “Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association” to help overcome the damage caused by the floods around the central region of Korea.

BTS V UNION @VGlobalUnion Constantly inspired by Taehyung's sincerity & influenced by his caring example, we donated ₩1,230,000 in V's name to Korea's leading disaster relief organization, Hope Bridge, who is devoted to helping those suffering unexpected loss and alleviating problems caused by disasters. Constantly inspired by Taehyung's sincerity & influenced by his caring example, we donated ₩1,230,000 in V's name to Korea's leading disaster relief organization, Hope Bridge, who is devoted to helping those suffering unexpected loss and alleviating problems caused by disasters. https://t.co/88F9ULjUez

The "Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association," which was founded in 1961, is regarded as one of the country's leading disaster relief organisations, dedicated to providing maximum relief and support to those affected by the floods.

BTS V’s fans serve as an inspiration for others in their philanthropic deeds

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Christmas Tree by V is nominated for Best OST at 2022 APAN STAR AWARDS, the world's most prestigious drama award ceremony



This is Taehyung’s second OST to be nominated. The winner of the physical award is chosen 100% by votes [INFO] Christmas Tree by V is nominated for Best OST at 2022 APAN STAR AWARDS, the world's most prestigious drama award ceremony This is Taehyung’s second OST to be nominated. The winner of the physical award is chosen 100% by votes https://t.co/OlDHPayroX

Fans might already know that South Korea was hit by the most devastating floods in many years. The flood-hit country is recovering after experiencing one of its heaviest rainstorms in 80 years.

The floods have irreparably damaged South Korea, causing severe flooding in many low-lying neighborhoods throughout Seoul and the metropolitan area, resulting in loss of life and property.

@VGlobalUnion collaborated with BTS V’s other global fanbases including Canada, Australia, and Japan to donate money and other necessities to “Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association”. The fanbase even shared proof of their donation to inspire other fans.

ARMYs have lauded @VGlobalUnion and other associated fans' efforts in helping alleviate the disaster caused by the floods.

The donations are named in BTS V’s name and such acts of goodwill have been practiced by his fans for years and not just on special occasions or important dates.

Previously, his fans took part in donating to World Food Day, observed annually on October 16 to raise awareness around good nutrition and global hunger. It is an initiative by United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) department.

They donated an undisclosed sum of money to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations under the hashtag "Giving With Taehyung," started by his head fanbase @VGlobalUnion (FAO).

BTS V UNION @VGlobalUnion



V UNION donated to #GivingWithTaehyung • For #WorldFoodDay , V fanbases are supporting charities to help alleviate the worldwide crisis, in honor of Kim Taehyung.V UNION donated to @WFP , the leading humanitarian organization saving and changing lives with food assistance in 80 countries globally. #GivingWithTaehyung • For #WorldFoodDay, V fanbases are supporting charities to help alleviate the worldwide crisis, in honor of Kim Taehyung.V UNION donated to @WFP, the leading humanitarian organization saving and changing lives with food assistance in 80 countries globally. https://t.co/pvfb5wljma

The fans also made donations to various food banks and humanitarian agencies that provide nutritious meals to impoverished people.

BTS V will be gracing the cover of Vogue Korea soon

Spin or Bin Music @spinorbinmusic



“V IS COMING!” Vogue Korea teases new campaign with BTS’ Kim Taehyung.“V IS COMING!” Vogue Korea teases new campaign with BTS’ Kim Taehyung. 🔥“V IS COMING!” https://t.co/UQ0HGvDjj1

ARMYs, get ready to watch more Bangtan V content. On Saturday, September 3 KST, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Korea, Kwangho Shin, revealed that the Winter Bear had a special photoshoot for the glossy magazine's upcoming cover.

He posted a burry snap of the singer with the caption “V is coming”, sending fans into a tizzy.

Bangtan member V recently returned from New York, where the Vogue Korea team was also present. It took fans no time to put two and two together that he was in the city to shoot for his magazine cover.

“Fashion icon Taehyung” is what ARMYs are calling him and well, there cannot be a better way to describe him.

Currently, all Bangtan members are preoccupied with their individual endeavours. V is also concentrating on his personal pursuits and working on his debut album.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal