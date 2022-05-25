Building Roots: Ben and Cristi Dozier share how they divide and conquer work as a couple 

Building Roots featuring Ben and Cristi Dozier recently premiered on HGTV. The series follows the husband-wife duo as they renovate buildings with a unique touch. They have been in the home decorating industry since 2004. Over the years, the Dozier duo have completed some amazing renovation projects for their clients. Now, they are doing the same on their very own TV show.

Apart from showcasing their lives as home builders, Building Roots also gives its viewers an inside look into the personal lives of Ben and Cristi. It showcases their lives with their children in their home in Colorado.

While taking care of their nine-month-old daughter, the duo's company started off in 2004 with their passion for home design and renovation.

While the balance between one's personal and professional life might be difficult for some, Ben and Cristi find it a lot of fun. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Building Roots couple opened up about how they divide and conquer work and more.

Married for 22 years, Ben and Cristi divide and conquer their work on Building Roots.

While some might think they have it all figured out, Ben revealed that although they've been married for 22 years, they still learn something new about each other every day. He added that it was a lot of fun as well.

Talking about how they divide work, Ben shared,

"I work early on the project with the design and the master plan vision. Cristi always has an influence with tweaking and pinching me here and there, but I work early on. Cristi's talents, which are not mine, are coming in towards the end and really making the space that we designed and built feel like a home."

Apart from that, he also added that Cristi sees that the clients needs are met with the right fabric, bedding, dishware, kitchen and living room. The Building Roots star also ensures that the different furniture, decor, fabrics, pillows, rugs and blankets all go well with each other and make it into a usable family welcome space.

While working together might seem fun, Ben added that they don't always see eye to eye. But in the end when everything comes together, it turns out to be a wonderful space. The Building Roots star shared,

"When it all comes together, we look at each other and go, I don't know how we did it, but we did it. And it always works out. We have some wonderful clients that just trust us and allow us to do what we feel is right for the project and their family."

Opening up about how they come up with a mutual decision when they don't agree on things, Ben shared that they have love and mutual respect for each other. Not just when it comes to their marriage, but work as well. Ben continued,

"Cristi's a wonderful, creative and gentle person. And so if there's ever disagreement, I'm probably in the wrong and she's probably in the right. And that's how maybe we're still married. I don't know."

Ben also shared that while it might seem like the team is just Cristi and him, there are a lot of other wonderful people who work alongside them. Sometimes, they turn out to be smarter and more professional than the couple themselves.

"In the 20 years we have gotten to work with some of the coolest people in the world, and that has just been kind of a joy of our heart. We love our clients. We love the projects."

Building Roots airs every Sunday at 9/8c only on HGTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

