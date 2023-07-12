Burger King Whole Lot-O Crowns promotion: How to avail, time period, and other details explored

Burger King is an American international hamburger fast food restaurant brand, which was established in 1953 as Insta-Burger King. With the debut of its new Whole Lot-O Crowns promotion, the brand is now providing customers with the opportunity to "cash in" their crowns.

From July 10 to September 1, 2023, Royal Perks members can use their BK crowns to join the Whole Lot-O Crowns giveaway for a chance to win $3,000 as part of the promotion.

The promotion began on July 10, 2023, at 10.30 am Eastern Time (ET), and it will end on September 1, 2023, at 11.59 pm ET.

Details of the Burger King Whole Lot-O Crowns promotion offer

Whole Lot-O Crowns is an amazing promotional offer (Image via Burger King)

Buyers interested in the deal can access it via their app or website, https://www.bk.com/. All they have to do is visit the website or app, sign up, look for the option "You might win $3,000 every day,"! and press the "Enter Now" button. They can also read the offer's terms and conditions before entering the contest. Moreover, they can also read the official rules.

In addition to unique incentives and prizes, the company's Royal Perks loyalty program gives fans early access to new menu items and exceptional deals. These include limited edition swag, holiday and seasonal promotions, an extended free fries every week program, and more.

Members of the brand's Royal Perks can participate by using the specified quantity of reward points or crowns. Entries are only acceptable if the participant completes a digital purchase on the Burger King app, website, or in restaurants.

Rules of the contest

What are the rules of the contest? (Image via Burger King / Getty Images)

The Whole Lot-OF Crowns is only open to legal residents of all the United States and the District of Columbia (except Alaska and Hawaii) who are at least eighteen years old. For the residents of Alabama and Nebraska, the age bar is a minimum of 19 years at the time of participation.

Even though the entries are free, customers who are Burger King Royal Perks members at the time of participation can only avail of the offer.

Members will receive one ingredient badge representing one of the nine famous Whopper ingredients each day they participate. Members who acquire all nine Whopper badges throughout the offer period will earn 750 crowns. It is comparable to a free Whopper sandwich.

Moreover, it will be credited straight to their Royal Perks accounts. Crowns may take up to 48 hours to display in each user's account. However, the downside to this is that only one person will get a prize from one account.

On July 10, the Chief Digital Officer of Burger King North America, Thibault Roux, addressed the launch of this promotion through a press conference. He said that since launching Royal Perks in Sept. 2021, they have been focused on providing the best experience with unique benefits to their members so that the customers can stay loyal to the brand.

He also mentioned that they will continue to explore various ways to reward their most loyal fans with other benefits. Furthermore, he said that he hoped the Royal Perks members would be excited now that they have a chance to convert their crowns into cash.

