National French Fries Day Deals 2023: Date, list of brands, and other details explored

National French Fries Day commemorates the invention of french fries, as the name implies. This happy occasion falls on July 13 every year and is an unofficial holiday. Fast food enthusiasts make the side dish the primary attraction on this day. This delightful deep-fried potato treat can be enjoyed alone, with burgers, or with a fork or hands dipped in chili and cheese.

Like every year, this year McDonald's is celebrating National French Fries Day by serving free fries on that particular day. Other fast food establishments, such as Wendy's, Burger King, etc., have also embraced the trend and are offering incredible discounts, freebies, and even free french fries all week to commemorate National French Fries Day.

Restaurants are offering some great deals on National French Fries Day this year

Several brands are offering amazing and tempting deals (Image via Burger King / Mcdonald’s / Wendy’s)

Although the origins of this festival are unknown, fast-food enthusiasts take advantage of this day every year. French fries, whether crinkle-cut, English style, or McDonald's famous fries, are savored and honored on July 13. The following restaurant chains are currently offering numerous exclusive deals.

1) McDonald’s

McDonald’s (Image via Getty Images)

On National French Fries Day, the fast food chain is giving away free large fries to customers. However, they are doing so only under certain conditions. It is only available on July 13 at participating restaurants. However, because the free fries offer is only available through the McDonald's app, customers who are interested in french fries must first download the app.

2) Wendy's

Wendy's (Image via Getty Images)

Starting July 13 and running through July 16, Wendy's app members can get free any-size French fries. Customers must use the mobile app, scan in-restaurant, or visit the drive-thrus to take advantage of this deal.

However, the tricky part is that this offer can only be used once. The promotion also includes free seasoned potatoes for breakfast lovers. Moreover, customers can also get a free small frosty with an order of small fries through Wendy's Grubhub/Seamless from the abovementioned dates.

3) Burger King

Burger King (Image via Getty Images)

Royal Perks members are in for a surprise this year. Recently, to celebrate National French Fries Day, Burger King has announced that it would give away one free packet of French fries to each Royal Perks member every week this year.

Guests can join Royal Perks by downloading and registering on the Burger King App or by visiting burgerking.ca and choosing the "Sign Up" option. However, the promotion is only redeemable once each week when any other item on the menu is purchased.

4) Fatburger

Fatburger (Image via Getty Images)

Fatburger is also commemorating National French Fries Day by offering a free order of fat or skinny fries. To take advantage of the deal, customers simply need to make any purchase online or at the store, following which they need to mention the promo code in-store or use the code FrenchFryDay23 online.

5) Heinz & Ubereats

Heinz & Ubereats (Image via Getty Images)

On July 13, the duo is teaming up to provide $5.70 off orders that include French fries from participating UberEats restaurants. Customers must locate these restaurants by clicking on the offer banner on UberEats' homepage or by checking the pages of their favorite restaurants to see whether they are participating.

Sassy Pondue🍟 @SassyPondue

Thursday is our day gorls! national French fry day! Attention!Thursday is our day gorls!national French fry day! Attention! Thursday is our day gorls! 🍟 national French fry day! https://t.co/AcdBnG1Zll

French fries are a favorite go-to of many people. While many people believe that the food item originated in France, it actually originated in Belgium. According to stories, some Belgian villagers got the notion of slicing a potato and frying it in the same way they fried fish. The Belgians speak fluent French, hence the name stuck.

French fries were introduced to Americans during World War I while the soldiers were stationed in Belgium, and this is how the world got one of the most favorite food items.

To commemorate the day, companies frequently start rolling out their National French Fries Day deals around the first week of July. The sales of these promotions typically last a week.

Poll : 0 votes