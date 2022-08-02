Busan One Asia Festival 2022: Lineup, dates, locations, and all you need to know about the popular K-pop festival

The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) has confirmed its first lineup and other details, including dates and locations. Korea’s representative Hallyu culture and tourism festival, Busan One Asia Festival's K-pop concert will take place on October 30. The first lineup for the 2022 BOF includes popular and rookie groups LE SSERAFIM, Brave Girls, Golden Child, and AB6IX.

According to Korean media outlet Soompi, Kim Ki-hwan, who is the director of Busan City’s Culture and Sports Bureau, mentioned that after disclosing the festival’s first lineup, they plan to reveal the artists of the second lineup for the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival as soon as the details are confirmed.

The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival will take place for 4 days in Busan, one of the most popular cities in South Korea from October 27 to 30. The sixth edition of the popular festival will come to an end with its K-pop concert, which will take place at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival outline includes the K-pop concert scheduled for October 30 at 6:30 pm, the Park Concert on October 29 at 6:30 pm, and the Exhibition Experience from October 27 to 30 from 11 am to 9 pm.

The family park concert will be held at Busan Citizens Park.

All about one of the biggest Hallyu festivals, Busan One Asia Festival 2022

The festival consists of multiple cultural content from Busan with the Hallyu wave content and claims to showcase Asia’s cultural content to Busan and young people around the world. It happens in Busan every year, which is the second-largest city in South Korea with a magnificent ocean and city view.

BOF is supervised by the Busan Tourism Organization and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.

BOF is known to present world-class K-pop stars in Busan. Attendees enjoy Korean music performed by talented Korean musicians in the wonderful autumn season.

People can also enjoy taking photos of their favorite idols and purchasing multiple merchandises. The festival also conducts fan meetings where fans meet their beloved idols in person, attend idol group photo exhibitions, share idols’ merch, and experience the Star Hi-Touch.

Previously, the festival also held an audition program called Music Label On BOF, where talented singers can attend one-point lessons from professionals to improve their abilities and skills in the coming years.

The festival consists of many programs, exhibitions, and small performances, where the fans get to enjoy multiple K-contents including K-pop, K-beauty, K-drama, and K-fashion. In 2021, the K-pop festival had its online festival called BOF Land Live Studio.

According to the Busan Tourism Organization, BOF 2021 was streamed online from May 6-9 from Busan, about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to reach more fans during the pandemic.

Previously, the festival lineup included many talented and established Korean Representative Idols and Korea's leading artists across generations including BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, Wanna One, iKON, NCT DREAM, THE BOYZ, WEi, Super Junior, MAMAMOO, PENTAGON, B1A4, Kim Bum-soo, Paul Kim, Jessi, Peakboy, and Gummy.

