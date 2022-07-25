Business Proposal’s first 3 episodes were enough for Ahn Hyo-seop to accept lead role

K-drama world’s latest heartthrob, Ahn Hyo-seop, shared that he accepted the role in Business Proposal after reading only three episodes of the script. In a recent interview with Esquire Korea, the 27-year-old Korean-Canadian actor talked about his hit series Business Proposal, working with lead Kim Se-jeong, and more.

Speaking about what made him accept the role of the workaholic, sweet CEO Kang Tae-moo in the romcom, the actor revealed that he didn't need much convincing.

The interviewer complimented the actor on the show’s success, telling him that it clearly showed the lead power he possessed. In response, the actor said:

“Thank you so much for your love. The decision to participate was also very simple. The script was fun. I read up to episode 3 and called to do it right away."

He was extremely confident about the show. So much so, he did not think twice about whether the show would turn out to be successful or not but accepted it due to its fun quotient.

"I didn't even think about whether it would turn out alright or not. I personally worked comfortably because I was confident that it would be fun, and in fact, all the other actors and staff were comfortable on the set too.”

Ahn Hyo-seop talks working with Kim Se-jeong on Business Proposal and relating to Kang Tae-moo

27-year-old Ahn Hyo-seop has multiple successful dramas to his name. He proved his acting talent in shows such as Dr. Romantic 2, Abyss, and Lovers of the Red Sky. However, the live-adaption of romcom webtoon Business Proposal made him rise to superstardom. His role as the young, kind-hearted, funny CEO Kang Tae-moo received great attention.

During the Q&A with Esquire Korea, the interviewer told Ahn Hyo-seop that he gave off Kang Tae-moo vibes. Replying to that, he said,

“I think it was for that reason that I heard feedback about how comfortable I looked while acting as him, although there were some lines that made me cringe due to the genre of the drama. Overall, I felt comfortable delivering those lines since our (the character and mine) emotional paths lined up.”

Business Proposal was a success both because of Ahn Hyo-seop and the equally talented Kim Se-jeong, whose naturally funny acting made fans roll with laughter. Speaking about the energy the actress brought to the set, Ahn Hyo-seop shared:

“I’m actually not the type to speak first if no one makes me. But thanks to the light atmosphere created by Kim Se-jeong and all of the staff, I really had an enjoyable time.”

Throwing more compliments her way, he added:

“She’s (Kim Se-jeong) kind and very considerate. I’m rooting for her happiness both as an actress and as a person."

Business Proposal ended a few months ago in April, but the love for the story and Ahn Hyo-seop continues to reside in fans’ minds. The actor will next be seen with Vincenzo lead Jeon Yeo-been in the Korean adaptation of the hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far