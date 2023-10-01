"Came back from the dead to be a Dua Lipa dupe?": Fans react as Lil Tay dropped "SUCKER 4 GREEN" MV one month after death hoax

Lil Tay, the popular internet personality, was in the news lately as rumors started doing the rounds with the claim that the 16-year-old passed away a month ago. Lil Tay, however, recently released her song SUCKER 4 GREEN, putting an end to rumors about her death.

The popular internet personality released the video song on September 30, 2023, and as social media users came across it, they started reacting widely to it. Several social media users reacted by saying that she was back from death.

Meanwhile, one of the internet users, @solanahive, reacted to this by saying, "Came back from dead to be a Dua Lipa dupe."

For those unaware, Lil Tay gained massive popularity online in 2018. At that time, she shared rap videos and pictures of herself on Instagram with luxury cars. Later, she disappeared from all social media, and her parents declared her dead in 2023.

However, on September 30, 2023, Tay marked her return to Instagram and claimed that her father was responsible for the death hoax. She shared a small clip from her latest music video and wrote "IM BACK" in the caption.

Social media users reacted to Lil Tay's latest music video, released a month after her death hoax

Internet users started sharing their reactions as soon as they came across Lil Tay's music video. Several internet users reacted by saying that the internet personality is back from the dead. Others reacted by saying that she looked like the dupe of Dua Lipa.

Earlier, Tay went live on Instagram to clear up the buzz around her death, and there, she said that she was back and that her father was to blame for everything. She further said that her father was abusive to her and her mother.

What did Tay say about her father and mother and about her death hoax?

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, Tay went live on Instagram, where she shared her ordeal and talked about all the things that happened, leading to her disappearance from social media.

She said that her father was responsible for all the news about her death. Tay said that she had experienced physical abuse from her father, stepmother, and stepbrother. Tay also alleged that her father, Chris Hope, openly did all the s*xual things in front of her. Other than this, she also alleged that her stepmother is a scammer.

She concluded by saying that her mother has always been supportive of her and stood by her like a rock. Tay said that her father did what he did as he wanted all of her money.