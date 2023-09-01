On August 30, 2023, 50 Cent performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The concert, part of the singer's Final Lap Tour, was not going well for the singer due to microphone issues. In the ensuing frustration, the singer hurled a microphone at the crowd, sending a concertgoer to the hospital.

The incident went viral and was quickly picked up by former G-Unit member The Game, who took issue with the singer's mic throw, calling him out on social media for hitting the concertgoer in a post no longer available:

Curtis, Yo fat a** came to LA Hittin Women.

The Game reignites rivalry with 50 Cent

The Game's comment regarding the incident at the Crypto.com Arena in his home city was just the latest episode of the long feud between the two artists. The incident has already resulted in a battery assault charge against 50 Cent, whose lawyer denied that the mic throw was deliberate.

Now, The Game has called out the rapper, dismissing the claim that the throw was incidental and not meant to cause harm. The video of the incident does seem to corroborate both The Game's claim as well as the account of the victim that Cent was aware she was present in the direction he threw the mic.

The Game and 50 Cent's rivalry began when they first met on the set of the band G-Unit, where the former was placed by Dr.Dre during the production of the band's debut studio album, Beg for Mercy.

The Game and Cent were shooting the music video for the former's third single, Hate It Or Love It, when tensions flared between the two, with the latter refusing to sit in the same seat during the filming.

Subsequently, in 2005, Cent dismissed The Game while giving a live interview on Radio Hot 97 in the US. Cent went so far as to forbid The Game from using the name G-Unit. Following the dismissal, The Game attempted to access the radio building, and one of his associates was shot during the ensuing scuffle.

Following the shooting incident, there was a brief reconciliation, and The Game returned to work with G-Unit. However, in 2007, he was permanently dismissed from the band.

Since then, the two rivals have put together close to a hundred tracks dissing each other, with the more notable ones including 300 Bars And Runnin' and So Disrespectful. The feud lasted quite a bit before being reignited by 50 Cent in 2012.

The Game attempted to extend an olive branch following that, asking his fans to sign a petition urging the reformation of G-Unit in 2013. Now the feud appears to have been reignited, this time by The Game, as the two race to continue their fifteen-year-old rivalry.