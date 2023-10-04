Can Donald Trump become speaker of the house? Republicans launch campaign in support of former US President 

Discussion about former US President Donald Trump succeeding Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives surfaced online after McCarthy’s removal from the position on Tuesday, October 3. In a historic first, eight Republicans along with all Democrats voted McCarthy out of the role.

After his ousting, Texan Republican Troy E. Nehls took to X on October 4 and declared his nomination of the former president as the next House Speaker. In an exclusive interview with Rita Cosby on WABC’s radio show, Troy said there is no rule that dictates that the Speaker of the House has to be a member of the House of Representatives - it can be anybody.

He then showered praise on the former president, claiming how he did so many wonderful things for the U.S. The Congressman further opined that Donald could repair the “brokenness” of the House of Representatives by bringing the members together.

When asked why Troy thought that the former president should be the new House Speaker, the Republican asserted that Trump always puts America first and the country needs him as a leader now more than ever.

Rita enquired whether Donald wished to become the next Speaker, to which Troy Nehls responded vaguely, with a bit of uncertainty. He stated that while Donald Trump had not expressed the same, Troy wants him to assume the role of the House Speaker until he becomes the 47th President of the United States in 2025.

Right-wing pundits and Republicans want Trump as the next House Speaker

Apart from Troy Nehls, other Republicans and right-wing lawmakers are also insisting on voting Donald Trump as the next House Speaker. Only minutes after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the House leadership, Alex Jones, a far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist, along with Donald’s former adviser Steve Bannon, floated the idea of the former President taking over the role.

Alex Jones stated on his news website InfoWars:

“Donald Trump should be nominated as a litmus test to all these Republicans. With all the fake charges and all the fake trials, how awesome would it be to make Donald Trump Speaker of the House?”

On Tuesday, the phrase “Nominate Trump” also started trending on X, after Troy Nehls’ post about his wish to nominate Donald. Florida Rep. Greg Steube also chimed in and suggested that the former president could fill the role.

Shortly after, Sean Hannity, a noted conservative Fox News host said that he had been discussing with several Republican Congress members who agreed to formally proceed with the idea and do the needful. Sean even went on to suggest that Donald might also be open to the idea:

“I have been told that Trump might be open to helping the Republican party, at least in the short term, if necessary.”

However, there is no official confirmation to Sean Hannity’s assertion that the former president might be interested in taking over the role of the House Speaker. In fact, the latter had previously expressed his opinion about the role before the Republicans got back the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms. Back then, he said that the position of a Speaker was not something he wanted.

While the chances of Donald becoming the next House Speaker are not completely nullified as his Republican supporters have expressed their sincerity in nominating him, it cannot be said with utmost certainty that the former President would take over the role.

Other potential candidates for the House Speaker’s role include Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Tom Emner, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Byron Donalds, to name a few.