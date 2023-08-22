Can one smoke when pregnant? Chrisean Rock video leaves netizens stunned

A new video of Chrisean Rock smoking weed has left social media users stunned after it recently went viral. In the video, Rock can be seen smoking while sitting in her kitchen. She is also seen having a mild disagreement with Blueface.

Given that Chrisean announced her pregnancy a few months ago, many are now concerned about the unborn baby’s safety after seeing her smoking. Social media users also warned the mother about how cigarettes and smoking are bad for the unborn child, as they contain nicotine, tar, and many more dangerous chemicals.

As per Healthline, smoking can put both the mother and the child at risk. The website states how excessive smoking can also result in a miscarriage and stillbirth. It further adds:

“Other complications from smoking can lead to problems with the placenta or slow fetal development. These issues can also cause a miscarriage or stillbirth.”

In addition to this, the baby may also be born with disabilities and visual or hearing impairment, and even other complications that can be fatal in the longer run. Smoking during pregnancy is also said to affect the structure of the child’s heart.

The CDC strictly warns against smoking for pregnant women and even for those who are trying to conceive.

“Poor kid”: Social media users express concern as video of Chrisean Rock smoking goes viral

As soon as the video of Chrisean Rock smoking went viral, many took to social media platforms to warn her about side effects, while others bashed her for showing negligence.

As a Twitter account, @Raphousetv7, uploaded the video on social media, here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users alarmed as viral video of Chrisean Rock shows her smoking while being pregnant. (Image via Twitter)

Chrisean Rock revealed her pregnancy in January 2023. However, the couple was in the news for a long time after the reveal, as Blueface denied being the father of the child.

Rock is now in her final trimester, which left netizens even more concerned after the smoking video surfaced. At the moment, neither Chrisean nor Blueface has commented on the backlash.