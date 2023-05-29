"Can't help but feel sad for Kendall": Succession fans react to emotional season 4 finale

Succession has come to an end after four extraordinary seasons. The series showcased the battle between the three Roy siblings, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman over the control of their father's global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo.

While the siblings did attempt a complete takeover in the presence of their father/owner Logan Roy, this power struggle just got more gruesome after his death.

The eldest of the three siblings, Kendall Roy, had been fearlessly making moves to become the new CEO from the very start of the show. He was not afraid to go head-to-head with his own father, but unfortunately got bested every time. In the end, he suffered the most, as he neither got the company nor had any family left beside him by the end of the show.

Fans on Twitter acknowledged that he brought his ultimate fate upon himself, but couldn't help but sympathize with him.

Bryan Peña @btp1524 🏾 but i can’t help but feel sad for Kendall 🥹 @succession Great ending!but i can’t help but feel sad for Kendall 🥹 @succession Great ending! 👏🏾🔥 but i can’t help but feel sad for Kendall 🥹

Internet saddened by the fate of Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy

Kendall's desire for the Waystar RoyCo. throne has been evident since the very start. While his father's business ideology involved running the company in a traditional manner, Kendall tried to implement new and futuristic ideas in the system. He also tried a lot to best his father, Logan Roy, but always came short in the end.

Kendall wasn't very successful in his personal life as his marriage was always hanging by a thread. He had two children, but didn't share a close relationship with them either. Moreover, he had a drug issue during earlier seasons and once even accidentally killed a man.

At the end of the show, he was again treated terribly, as his sister Shiv refused to back him. He did not become the new CEO of his father's company and seems to be staring at an uncertain future.

Netizens were heartbroken to see the way Kendall Roy's story concluded.

sannan @sannansaleh



What we try to control, ends up controlling us. @succession Am I the only one who thinks this is actually NOT a tragic ending for Kendall? He’s freed from his obsession and can actually grow as a person (albeit after a lot of grief).What we try to control, ends up controlling us. @succession Am I the only one who thinks this is actually NOT a tragic ending for Kendall? He’s freed from his obsession and can actually grow as a person (albeit after a lot of grief).What we try to control, ends up controlling us.

Krista Angelica Kent @Leolatina84 @succession Totally gutted!!! Was ready for Roy siblings to take over but all for naught. Shiv got what she wanted. Roman finally can let go. Kendall now has to live with himself not being the air to the throne. They were never family and the end proved that. @succession Totally gutted!!! Was ready for Roy siblings to take over but all for naught. Shiv got what she wanted. Roman finally can let go. Kendall now has to live with himself not being the air to the throne. They were never family and the end proved that.

Linus @CApawky @succession Excellent! Roman and Connor have hope. Kendall has a chance to take a different path with his kids and not be a living tragedy. Shiv still can't let go of Dad but probably really loves Tom and Tom loves Greg. Thanks for the great tv. @succession Excellent! Roman and Connor have hope. Kendall has a chance to take a different path with his kids and not be a living tragedy. Shiv still can't let go of Dad but probably really loves Tom and Tom loves Greg. Thanks for the great tv.

catedunlap @catedunlap @succession completely mystified by disappointment at Kendall not winning. addict. responsible for the death of a person, dad covered up. a legend in his own mind. thinks he is the oldest son. Abuses his assistant. Acts against the interests of his child. Arrogant. thank you Shiv. @succession completely mystified by disappointment at Kendall not winning. addict. responsible for the death of a person, dad covered up. a legend in his own mind. thinks he is the oldest son. Abuses his assistant. Acts against the interests of his child. Arrogant. thank you Shiv.

VeeOhA @Laniakea2023 @succession Team Ken, he could have done it. Logan is turning over in his grave as we speak @succession Team Ken, he could have done it. Logan is turning over in his grave as we speak

While most truly felt sorry for Kendall, some believe that he got what he deserved. The show's open-ended conclusion even made some fans speculate that he might have taken his own life, but this question will remain a mystery as the show will not receive another season.

Succession synopsis

The official synopsis of Succession, according to the fourth season's trailer on YouTube, reads:

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession ran from June 3, 2018, to May 28, 2023.

