"Can't help but feel sad for Kendall": Succession fans react to emotional season 4 finale

Succession has come to an end after four extraordinary seasons. The series showcased the battle between the three Roy siblings, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman over the control of their father's global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo.
While the siblings did attempt a complete takeover in the presence of their father/owner Logan Roy, this power struggle just got more gruesome after his death.
The eldest of the three siblings, Kendall Roy, had been fearlessly making moves to become the new CEO from the very start of the show. He was not afraid to go head-to-head with his own father, but unfortunately got bested every time. In the end, he suffered the most, as he neither got the company nor had any family left beside him by the end of the show.
Fans on Twitter acknowledged that he brought his ultimate fate upon himself, but couldn't help but sympathize with him.
Succession finale: Internet saddened by the fate of Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy
Kendall's desire for the Waystar RoyCo. throne has been evident since the very start. While his father's business ideology involved running the company in a traditional manner, Kendall tried to implement new and futuristic ideas in the system. He also tried a lot to best his father, Logan Roy, but always came short in the end.
Kendall wasn't very successful in his personal life as his marriage was always hanging by a thread. He had two children, but didn't share a close relationship with them either. Moreover, he had a drug issue during earlier seasons and once even accidentally killed a man.
At the end of the show, he was again treated terribly, as his sister Shiv refused to back him. He did not become the new CEO of his father's company and seems to be staring at an uncertain future.
Netizens were heartbroken to see the way Kendall Roy's story concluded.
While most truly felt sorry for Kendall, some believe that he got what he deserved. The show's open-ended conclusion even made some fans speculate that he might have taken his own life, but this question will remain a mystery as the show will not receive another season.
Succession synopsis
The official synopsis of Succession, according to the fourth season's trailer on YouTube, reads:
"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."
Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession ran from June 3, 2018, to May 28, 2023.