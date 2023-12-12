"Can't wait to see jk wear uniform": Fans go gaga as Jungkook's brother shares the singer's photo of shaving his own head in recent Instagram update

On December 12, 2023, Jungkook's brother Jeon Jung-hyun took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of the Standing Next to You singer shaving his own head. He captioned his story as:

“Seeing the training center entrance ceremony, I was reminded of 10 years ago and it felt somewhat strange. Take care and see you soon.”

Jeon Jung-hyun's Instagram story received a variety of reactions from the fandom. Fans took to social media, sharing different thoughts regarding the update, and one fan even expressed their desire to see Jungkook in a military uniform soon and tweeted:

"Can't wait to see jk wear uniform."

"It speaks loud love and admiration": Fans are elated to see Jungkook's brother share the golden maknae's update

As the Standing Next to You singer has enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin, fans all over are emotional.

Even j-hope and Suga, who are currently in the military, went to the training center to bid adieu to the singer.

The official BTS account shared pictures of Jimin and Jungkook holding each other's shaved heads and radiating a shy smile. In another picture, the four members of the group. including Suga, Jimin, j-hope and the golden maknae, posed for the photo.

It is a tradition in South Korea that every man enlisting for his mandatory military service needs to shave his head before joining the training center and have a buzzcut.

Jungkook also shaved his head and had a buzzcut. In the Instagram story update by Jeon Jung-hyun, the golden maknae can be seen shaving his own head using a trimmer while looking into a round-shaped mirror. The idol is shirtless in the picture, and one can notice his '7' tattoo behind his ears on his neck.

As Jeon Jung-hyun shared the picture, fans started admiring his brotherly love for the golden maknae and how it is so pure and unconditional. It is not the first time the Jung-hyun has updated fans with Jungkook's little moments from life; he has uploaded many small moments previously.

Jung-hyun wrote in his story that he felt similar to what his brother is feeling right now since he enlisted for his military service a decade ago and it was a strange feeling. He also wished that the golden maknae takes care of himself and hopes to see him soon.

The golden maknae took to South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he did his last live broadcast and stated that he would be missing his fans and would return safely. Fans are willing to wait for him and the other members of the group.

Jungkook is set to make his return and discharge from his mandatory military duty in 2025, and the group will also reunite in the same year following the completion of the military service of all the members.