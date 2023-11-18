"Caresha rapped about white nails": Cassie White Nails conspiracy emerges as Diddy comes under fire amid abuse lawsuit

In the wake of the bombshell lawsuit where R&B singer Cassie Ventura accused Hip-Hop’s third billionaire, Diddy, of horrific abuse, a white nail conspiracy theory has emerged online.

On Thursday, November 16, Cassie Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of r*pe, s*x trafficking, physical abuse and controlling every aspect of her life during their ten-year personal relationship.

Among a list of allegations, Ventura told that she was required to always paint her nails white “to contrast her nails with the skin of the Black men he hired to have s*x with her.”

As the allegations triggered a wave of backlash against the rap mogul, claims of grooming have surfaced online. Social media users alleged that the rapper’s treatment of his girlfriends over the years indicated alleged grooming. Netizens believed the rapper’s many girlfriends, who seemingly veered toward the young side, were allegedly groomed by him so he could assert coercive control.

To support their hypothesis, netizens have dredged up old photos of Miami duo City Girls singer Caresha, popularly known as Yung Miami, sporting White nails during her short-lived relationship with Diddy.

Caresha, who confirmed that she was dating Diddy in 2022, was pictured with white nails while posing alongside him. Social media users believe that this lends credibility to Cassie’s claims in the lawsuit.

A Twitter user also revealed that Caresha rapped about White Nails in one of the songs in Miami duo City Girls album Raw.

“I know the white nails is/was a trend. But I was just listening to RAW last night & Caresha rapped about white nails & to see he made Cassie wear white nails too is interesting…”

Netizens react to Cassie's white nails allegations in lawsuit

Amid the abuse lawsuit filed against Diidy, the Cassie White Nails conspiracy theory has emerged online where netizens are unearthing pictures of Diddy’s former girlfriends also sporting white nails. A photo that showed the rap mogul’s former girlfriend, Caresha with white nails has also resurfaced online.

Social media users think that this allegedly proved claims of coercive control exerted by Diddy in his relationships.

A Twitter user also pointed out that Caresha rapped about it in the Miami duo City Girls album, Raw, released this year. In one of the songs titled Survive, Caresha, aka Yung Miami, raps:

“They were mad, they probably had the worst luck. Big Bottega in the Bentley truck. White toe stepper, Cartier buffs. B*****i want to smoke while I'm on the jet with Puff. Young b***h from Miami got a n**** tryna cuff.”

Meanwhile, late actress and model, Kim Porter, who dated diddy for a few years, was also seen sporting white nails on several occasions while on the red carpet with the rapper.

It should be noted, that while Diidy's former girlfriends were seen wearing white nails, it does not serve as irrefutable proof of online allegations of grooming leveled against Diddy.

While there is a barrage of horrific allegations against the rapper in the lawsuit, 'grooming' was not one of them. The lawsuit stated that the rapper who was prone to violent outbursts allegedly controlled every aspect of his former girlfriend's life.

As netizens continued to slam Diddy over the abuse claims, on Friday, November 17, 2023, Cassie Ventura settled the lawsuit she filed against the rap mogul.