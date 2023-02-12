Carlos Lugo GoFundMe: Mom launches fundraiser as missing Texas boy is shot to death

Just weeks after he was reported missing, 14-year-old Carlos Lugo was found dead on February 4, 2023, in a field in Houston, Texas. The teen's decomposed body was found with gunshot wounds that are believed to be the cause of his death.

Carlos' mother, Rosa, set up a GoFundMe campaign that mentioned her son's death in the post. The campaign said that the family is open to donations during their tough times.

It was reported that Carlos Lugo was last seen on January 21, 2023, when Rosa dropped him off at a friend's place.

Carlos Lugo was last seen in Tidwell, Houston

The Houston Police Department released a statement about the missing teen. They said that Carlos Lugo was reported missing on January 23, 2023, two days after he was last seen at the 2000 block of the Tidwell area.

A search for the teen was immediately launched, and on February 4, 2023, volunteers from Texas EquuSearch found a decomposed body in a field. Police were informed of the body being found at 2000 Firnat Street at around 11 am.

Paramedics, who were also on the scene, declared the person dead and police said that the body was found in a state of decomposition. An autopsy was conducted to figure out the person's identity and cause of death.

The autopsy on the body, conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences found that the body was indeed that of Carlos Lugo. It also showed that the teen had suffered multiple gunshot wounds that had led to his death.

As reported by ABC13, Houston Police Department Homicide Detective Kyle Heaverlo suspects foul play as the body was found in a field. The Detective said,

"It's not a place I would want to be. I would say there's probably a higher likelihood foul play is involved than not."

The Houston Police Department mentioned that they haven't found any known potential suspects or motives in the case yet, and the timing of the shooting is also unknown. A homicide investigation into the teenager's death is ongoing.

Carlos Lugo's mother wants answers

Carlos' mother, Rosa Lugo, told KHOU 11 that she was totally unaware of anyone who would hurt her son. She also didn't want to face the cameras as she feared his killer being out there.

Rosa described her son as a happy child who was friendly with lots of energy. She thanked the Texas EquuSearch for locating Carlos' body and expressed her gratitude to the community for all of their support.

Rosa also said that Carlos was supposed to turn 15 in March, and that the family was planning his birthday party. However, they now have to plan the teen's funeral instead. She noted that she launched the GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral expenses.

Rosa Lugo wants the police to find the person or people responsible for her son's death and all she wants is justice.

Two days after Carlos Lugo's body was found, his friends gathered near his school to honor him. Additionally, candles and balloons were also offered at the spot where the teen's body was found.

At the time of writing this article, Rosa Lugo's GoFundMe for her son had raised $3555 from nearly 100 donors.

Police are looking for any information about Carlos' case and anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division. People with any kind of information can contact the department at 713-308-3600 or they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

