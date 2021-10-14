Cayman Nebraska publicly spotted first time after viral dancing video with Urban Meyer

Cayman Nebraska, the girl from Urban Meyer’s viral dancing video, was publicly spotted for the first time since the controversy. The digital marketing executive was photographed by The Daily Mail as she stepped out of her house on Wednesday, October 13.

Nebraska was reportedly standing on the doorstep of her newly-purchased $400,000 Ohio residence. The house is located just a mile away from the bar where the controversy took place. The 24-year-old can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, round glasses, and sporting a messy bun in the photos.

The latest outing comes just a few days after her mother told USA Today that Nebraska was afraid to step outside following the Urban Meyer controversy:

“I’m worried for her emotional status right now. She can’t even go anywhere. It's ruining her life is what it’s doing."

Meanwhile, she also expressed concern over her daughter’s job status at the New Horizon Media Group:

“I just pray that Alex [the owner of New Horizons] doesn't fire my daughter because she needs this job. She just bought a house.”

The company is currently investigating the situation to confirm if the incident will impact the organization.

The Urban Meyer x Cayman Nebraska controversy

The Urban Meyer and Cayman Nebraska controversy continues to rage (Image via Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer landed in hot waters earlier this month after a video of him dancing with a mystery woman at a bar in Ohio. The 57-year-old married man was primarily criticized on social media for his behavior.

The viral footage was shot when the NFL coach went to a dinner party with his family after a Jacksonville vs Cincinnati game. Meyer later issued a public apology and said that the incident was a “stupid mistake.”

"I stayed to see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night at the restaurant. There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor… I should have left.”

Urban Meyer took responsibility for his actions and also asked forgiveness from his team and the Jaguars staff:

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. I explained everything that happened and owned it, and, you know, just stupid, should not have had myself in that kind of position.”

The girl in the video was later identified as 24-year-old Cayman Nebraska. It was later revealed that she previously knew Meyer. A now-deleted social media post from her workplace showed that she met Urban Meyer at his Chophouse for a photoshoot in June.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation: Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:

https://t.co/X8plCNWbiQ

Meanwhile, the coach issued another apology to his team during a press conference ahead of the Jacksonville vs Tennessee game on Sunday:

“I apologized for the distraction with this huge week coming up, especially after they made so much improvement from Week 1 to Week 4.”

He also confessed about being embarrassed about the situation in front of his family but remained confident that his 37-year-long married life would not be affected by the situation:

Also Read

“I don't want to get into our personal life but 37 years we've been together and it's been awesome, man. And this speed bump's not going to get in the way of that.”

Urban Meyer’s wife Shelly Meyer and daughter Gigi Meyer also defended the coach on social media. However, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan mentioned that Meyer has to work towards regaining his original stature.

Edited by Srijan Sen