“Changed lives. Saved lives”: Fans overwhelmed as BTS’ ‘Spring Day’ becomes the most successful song on MelOn charts ever

BTS’ one of the most iconic songs, Spring Day, has once again embossed its name in the pages of musical history with a fresh achievement. On February 10, 2024, just three days before its 7th anniversary, the song effortlessly became the most successful song to ever exist on the esteemed MelOn music streaming platform.

This accomplishment was characterized by the most number of likes, streams, most unique listeners, and the longest charting period for a single song. Fans all around the world are wholeheartedly celebrating this achievement as they are aware of the impact Spring Day has had on the emotional depths of the fans and even after seven years, it continues to do so.

"No other song can ever compare," Fans reminisce about the song Spring Day in the wake of its newest achievement

Spring Day by BTS, was nothing short of a revolution for South Korea. Released in 2017 as part of their album You Never Walk Alone, the track explores themes of longing, nostalgia, and the passage of time. The lyrics depict longing for a lost friend or loved one, symbolized by the metaphor of waiting for spring to arrive. While the season represents hope and renewal, the protagonist remains stuck in a winter of sadness and loneliness.

Crafted by the band's leader RM, the song's depth lies in its ability to capture complex emotions with poetic lyricism. This song is often related to the Sewol Ferry Tragedy, that took place in South Korea in 2014, due to its emotional resonance and tragic elements. The imagery and symbolism in the music video for Spring Day evoke the themes of loss and memory, quite similar to the incidents that took place during the above-mentioned tragedy.

While Spring Day may not have been directly inspired by the Sewol ferry tragedy, its themes, and imagery struck a chord with the families who were grappling with loss and longing in the wake of the disaster.

The song's popularity received a new token of history on February 10, 2024, after it surpassed Cherry Blossom Ending by Busker Busker to achieve the most number of unique listeners (8.4 million). Hence, it became the most successful song on the MelOn platform. The song is also one of the "longest charting songs" on the platform, having maintained its presence even after seven years of its release.

A dialogue from the author, Ursula K. Le Guin of the book "The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas," that had partially inspired the song, still resonates with the fans as a memory of the song,

“Spring day is a prayer for everyone who disappeared along the way, and the purest form of consolation for all those who survived.”

The BTS fans took to Twitter to express their never-ending respect and love towards the song's recent achievement. They expressed in their own unique and deep words what the song has meant to the fandom over the years and how it has impacted lives it doesn't even know:

Apart from the above achievements, some of the other hats the song has worn are that it has achieved remarkable longevity on music charts, debuting at number 15 on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea in February 2017 and maintaining its presence for an unprecedented 120 consecutive weeks, establishing itself as one of the longest-charting songs in Gaon history as well.

The song's digital sales exceeded 2.5 million copies in South Korea alone, earning it a Platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA). Its success extended beyond South Korea, with Spring Day reaching the top 10 on international music charts in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Japan. Additionally, the music video for Spring Day amassed over 500 million views on YouTube, marking itself as one of BTS' most-viewed music videos on the platform.

