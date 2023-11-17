Melon Music Awards 2023: Complete nominations list, how to vote, performers lineup, & all you need to know

The Melon Music Awards 2023 have announced their top 10 artists as Bonsang winners. The voting for them was conducted between November 2 and 16, revealing the most loved artists throughout the year on November 17, 2023. The following are the artists who emerged as the Top 10 Artists of the Award Show:

BTS Seventeen LE SSERAFIM aespa NCT DREAM IVE Jungkook NewJeans Lim Young Woong (G)I-DLE!

On the same day, the Melon Music Awards 2023 announced the list of nominees for the upcoming event that will take place in December.

Everything to know about the Melon Music Awards 2023

The upcoming Melon Music Awards 2023 are scheduled to take place on December 2 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeongjong-do. The event is organized by Kakao Entertainment and Melon.

The eligibility criteria for getting nominated for the aforementioned awards state that all songs and albums should be released between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023.

List of nominations for Melon Music Awards 2023

1) Millions Top 10 Artists

(G)I-dle – I Feel Aespa – My World Agust D – D-Day BSS – Second Wind BtoB – Wind and Wish D.O. – Expectations Exo – Exist Isegye Idol – Kidding Ive – I've Ive Jimin – Face Jungkook – Seven (feat. Latto) Le Sserafim – Unforgiven Lee Chan-won – One Lee Seung-yoon – Shelter of Dreams Lim Young-woong – Do or Die Monsta X – Reason NCT 127 – Ay-Yo NCT DoJaeJung – Perfume NCT Dream – ISTJ NewJeans – Get Up Plave – Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come Seventeen – FML Shinee – Hard Shownu X Hyungwon – The Unseen Stray Kids – 5-Star The Boyz – Be Awake Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Temptation V – Layover Young Tak – Form Zerobaseone – Youth in the Shade

2) Album of the Year

(G)I-dle – I Feel Aespa – My World Ive – I've Ive Jimin – Face Le Sserafim – Unforgiven NCT Dream – ISTJ NewJeans – Get Up Parc Jae-jung – Alone Seventeen – FML

3) Artist of the Year

(G)I-DLE aespa BTS IVE JUNGKOOK LE SSERAFIM Lim Young Woong NCT DREAM NewJeans SEVENTEEN

4) Song of the Year

Seventeen BSS - Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji) NCT Dream - Candy NewJeans - Ditto IVE - I AM aespa - Spicy LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers) (G)I-DLE - Queencard Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye STAYC - Teddy Bear Jisoo - Flower

5) Rookie Of The Year

BOYNEXTDOOR KISS OF LIFE PLAVE RIIZE ZEROBASEONE

6) Best Pop Artist

Charlie Puth Ed Sheeran Post Malone SIA SZA

7) Best Male Solo

Big Naughty DK Jungkook Lim Young-woong Woodz

8) Best Female Solo

Jisoo Lee Young-ji Sin Ye-young Song Ha-yea Zia

9) Best Male Group

BTS BSS NCT Dream Seventeen Tomorrow X Together

10) Best Female Group

(G)I-dle Aespa Ive Le Sserafim NewJeans

11) BEST OST

Big Naughty – With Me Lim Jae-hyun – Heaven (2023) Miyeon – The Painted on the Moonlight Paul Kim – You Remember Younha – Letter

12) Favorite Star Award

TBA Aespa BTS Enhypen Ive Lim Young-woong NCT Dream NewJeans Riize Seventeen Zerobaseone

13) Best Music Style

Bongjeingan – Gaekkum Carina Nebula – Good Match Cloud's Block – The Lake Dabda – Flower Tail Jclef – Jonny's sofa Lee Hyung-ju – A day my body lifted up O'Domar – Don't think about elephants Parannoul – Polaris Silica Gel – Tik Tak Tok (feat. So!Yoon!) Youra – The Cherry Trees

Other categories, including Record of the Year and the Hot Trend Award, will be announced later for the Melon Music Awards 2023.

How to vote at Melon Music Awards 2023

Only residents of South Korea with verified phone numbers and the Kakao Bank Application, as well as Melon accounts, will be able to cast their votes on the official website.

Performers Line-up for Melon Music Awards 2023

The first line-up for the Melon Music Awards 2023 includes NCT Dream.

The second line-up consists of groups including BoyNextDoor, ZEROBASEONE, and RIIZE.

The third line-up of performers consists of Aespa, Ive, NewJeans, STAYC, and Kiss of Life.

Fans will be able to binge-watch the Melon Music Awards 2023 on several streaming platforms, including Melon, Wavve, and Abema.