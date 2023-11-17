Melon Music Awards 2023: Complete nominations list, how to vote, performers lineup, & all you need to know

The Melon Music Awards 2023 have announced their top 10 artists as Bonsang winners. The voting for them was conducted between November 2 and 16, revealing the most loved artists throughout the year on November 17, 2023. The following are the artists who emerged as the Top 10 Artists of the Award Show:
- BTS
- Seventeen
- LE SSERAFIM
- aespa
- NCT DREAM
- IVE
- Jungkook
- NewJeans
- Lim Young Woong
- (G)I-DLE!
On the same day, the Melon Music Awards 2023 announced the list of nominees for the upcoming event that will take place in December.
Everything to know about the Melon Music Awards 2023
The upcoming Melon Music Awards 2023 are scheduled to take place on December 2 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeongjong-do. The event is organized by Kakao Entertainment and Melon.
The eligibility criteria for getting nominated for the aforementioned awards state that all songs and albums should be released between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023.
List of nominations for Melon Music Awards 2023
1) Millions Top 10 Artists
- (G)I-dle – I Feel
- Aespa – My World
- Agust D – D-Day
- BSS – Second Wind
- BtoB – Wind and Wish
- D.O. – Expectations
- Exo – Exist
- Isegye Idol – Kidding
- Ive – I've Ive
- Jimin – Face
- Jungkook – Seven (feat. Latto)
- Le Sserafim – Unforgiven
- Lee Chan-won – One
- Lee Seung-yoon – Shelter of Dreams
- Lim Young-woong – Do or Die
- Monsta X – Reason
- NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
- NCT DoJaeJung – Perfume
- NCT Dream – ISTJ
- NewJeans – Get Up
- Plave – Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come
- Seventeen – FML
- Shinee – Hard
- Shownu X Hyungwon – The Unseen
- Stray Kids – 5-Star
- The Boyz – Be Awake
- Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Temptation
- V – Layover
- Young Tak – Form
- Zerobaseone – Youth in the Shade
2) Album of the Year
- (G)I-dle – I Feel
- Aespa – My World
- Ive – I've Ive
- Jimin – Face
- Le Sserafim – Unforgiven
- NCT Dream – ISTJ
- NewJeans – Get Up
- Parc Jae-jung – Alone
- Seventeen – FML
3) Artist of the Year
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BTS
- IVE
- JUNGKOOK
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
4) Song of the Year
- Seventeen BSS - Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- NCT Dream - Candy
- NewJeans - Ditto
- IVE - I AM
- aespa - Spicy
- LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye
- STAYC - Teddy Bear
- Jisoo - Flower
5) Rookie Of The Year
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- KISS OF LIFE
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE
6) Best Pop Artist
- Charlie Puth
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- SIA
- SZA
7) Best Male Solo
- Big Naughty
- DK
- Jungkook
- Lim Young-woong
- Woodz
8) Best Female Solo
- Jisoo
- Lee Young-ji
- Sin Ye-young
- Song Ha-yea
- Zia
9) Best Male Group
- BTS
- BSS
- NCT Dream
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
10) Best Female Group
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ive
- Le Sserafim
- NewJeans
11) BEST OST
- Big Naughty – With Me
- Lim Jae-hyun – Heaven (2023)
- Miyeon – The Painted on the Moonlight
- Paul Kim – You Remember
- Younha – Letter
12) Favorite Star Award
- TBA
- Aespa
- BTS
- Enhypen
- Ive
- Lim Young-woong
- NCT Dream
- NewJeans
- Riize
- Seventeen
- Zerobaseone
13) Best Music Style
- Bongjeingan – Gaekkum
- Carina Nebula – Good Match
- Cloud's Block – The Lake
- Dabda – Flower Tail
- Jclef – Jonny's sofa
- Lee Hyung-ju – A day my body lifted up
- O'Domar – Don't think about elephants
- Parannoul – Polaris
- Silica Gel – Tik Tak Tok (feat. So!Yoon!)
- Youra – The Cherry Trees
Other categories, including Record of the Year and the Hot Trend Award, will be announced later for the Melon Music Awards 2023.
How to vote at Melon Music Awards 2023
Only residents of South Korea with verified phone numbers and the Kakao Bank Application, as well as Melon accounts, will be able to cast their votes on the official website.
Performers Line-up for Melon Music Awards 2023
The first line-up for the Melon Music Awards 2023 includes NCT Dream.
The second line-up consists of groups including BoyNextDoor, ZEROBASEONE, and RIIZE.
The third line-up of performers consists of Aespa, Ive, NewJeans, STAYC, and Kiss of Life.
Fans will be able to binge-watch the Melon Music Awards 2023 on several streaming platforms, including Melon, Wavve, and Abema.