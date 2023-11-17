SK POP
Melon Music Awards 2023: Complete nominations list, how to vote, performers lineup, & all you need to know

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Nov 17, 2023 14:34 GMT
Melon Music Awards 2023 (Image via melonmusic/Instagram)
The Melon Music Awards 2023 have announced their top 10 artists as Bonsang winners. The voting for them was conducted between November 2 and 16, revealing the most loved artists throughout the year on November 17, 2023. The following are the artists who emerged as the Top 10 Artists of the Award Show:

  1. BTS
  2. Seventeen
  3. LE SSERAFIM
  4. aespa
  5. NCT DREAM
  6. IVE
  7. Jungkook
  8. NewJeans
  9. Lim Young Woong
  10. (G)I-DLE!

On the same day, the Melon Music Awards 2023 announced the list of nominees for the upcoming event that will take place in December.

Everything to know about the Melon Music Awards 2023

The upcoming Melon Music Awards 2023 are scheduled to take place on December 2 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeongjong-do. The event is organized by Kakao Entertainment and Melon.

The eligibility criteria for getting nominated for the aforementioned awards state that all songs and albums should be released between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023.

List of nominations for Melon Music Awards 2023

1) Millions Top 10 Artists

  1. (G)I-dle – I Feel
  2. Aespa – My World
  3. Agust D – D-Day
  4. BSS – Second Wind
  5. BtoB – Wind and Wish
  6. D.O. – Expectations
  7. Exo – Exist
  8. Isegye Idol – Kidding
  9. Ive – I've Ive
  10. Jimin – Face
  11. Jungkook – Seven (feat. Latto)
  12. Le Sserafim – Unforgiven
  13. Lee Chan-won – One
  14. Lee Seung-yoon – Shelter of Dreams
  15. Lim Young-woong – Do or Die
  16. Monsta X – Reason
  17. NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
  18. NCT DoJaeJung – Perfume
  19. NCT Dream – ISTJ
  20. NewJeans – Get Up
  21. Plave – Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come
  22. Seventeen – FML
  23. Shinee – Hard
  24. Shownu X Hyungwon – The Unseen
  25. Stray Kids – 5-Star
  26. The Boyz – Be Awake
  27. Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Temptation
  28. V – Layover
  29. Young Tak – Form
  30. Zerobaseone – Youth in the Shade

2) Album of the Year

  1. (G)I-dle – I Feel
  2. Aespa – My World
  3. Ive – I've Ive
  4. Jimin – Face
  5. Le Sserafim – Unforgiven
  6. NCT Dream – ISTJ
  7. NewJeans – Get Up
  8. Parc Jae-jung – Alone
  9. Seventeen – FML

3) Artist of the Year

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. aespa
  3. BTS
  4. IVE
  5. JUNGKOOK
  6. LE SSERAFIM
  7. Lim Young Woong
  8. NCT DREAM
  9. NewJeans
  10. SEVENTEEN

4) Song of the Year

  1. Seventeen BSS - Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
  2. NCT Dream - Candy
  3. NewJeans - Ditto
  4. IVE - I AM
  5. aespa - Spicy
  6. LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
  7. (G)I-DLE - Queencard
  8. Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye
  9. STAYC - Teddy Bear
  10. Jisoo - Flower

5) Rookie Of The Year

  1. BOYNEXTDOOR
  2. KISS OF LIFE
  3. PLAVE
  4. RIIZE
  5. ZEROBASEONE

6) Best Pop Artist

  1. Charlie Puth
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Post Malone
  4. SIA
  5. SZA

7) Best Male Solo

  1. Big Naughty
  2. DK
  3. Jungkook
  4. Lim Young-woong
  5. Woodz

8) Best Female Solo

  1. Jisoo
  2. Lee Young-ji
  3. Sin Ye-young
  4. Song Ha-yea
  5. Zia

9) Best Male Group

  1. BTS
  2. BSS
  3. NCT Dream
  4. Seventeen
  5. Tomorrow X Together

10) Best Female Group

  1. (G)I-dle
  2. Aespa
  3. Ive
  4. Le Sserafim
  5. NewJeans

11) BEST OST

  1. Big Naughty – With Me
  2. Lim Jae-hyun – Heaven (2023)
  3. Miyeon – The Painted on the Moonlight
  4. Paul Kim – You Remember
  5. Younha – Letter

12) Favorite Star Award

  1. TBA
  2. Aespa
  3. BTS
  4. Enhypen
  5. Ive
  6. Lim Young-woong
  7. NCT Dream
  8. NewJeans
  9. Riize
  10. Seventeen
  11. Zerobaseone

13) Best Music Style

  1. Bongjeingan – Gaekkum
  2. Carina Nebula – Good Match
  3. Cloud's Block – The Lake
  4. Dabda – Flower Tail
  5. Jclef – Jonny's sofa
  6. Lee Hyung-ju – A day my body lifted up
  7. O'Domar – Don't think about elephants
  8. Parannoul – Polaris
  9. Silica Gel – Tik Tak Tok (feat. So!Yoon!)
  10. Youra – The Cherry Trees

Other categories, including Record of the Year and the Hot Trend Award, will be announced later for the Melon Music Awards 2023.

How to vote at Melon Music Awards 2023

Only residents of South Korea with verified phone numbers and the Kakao Bank Application, as well as Melon accounts, will be able to cast their votes on the official website.

Performers Line-up for Melon Music Awards 2023

The first line-up for the Melon Music Awards 2023 includes NCT Dream.

The second line-up consists of groups including BoyNextDoor, ZEROBASEONE, and RIIZE.

The third line-up of performers consists of Aespa, Ive, NewJeans, STAYC, and Kiss of Life.

Fans will be able to binge-watch the Melon Music Awards 2023 on several streaming platforms, including Melon, Wavve, and Abema.

