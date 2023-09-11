Charlie Robison net worth: Fortune explored as country singer dies aged 59

Charlie Robison passed away on Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 59. Charlie's successful career contributed to his earnings over the years and his net worth was $4 million at the time of his death, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Charlie's wife Kristen shared a statement on Facebook with a picture featuring her with Charlie. The caption stated:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family."

Radio station KHY1 95.3 The Range paid tribute to Charlie on Facebook, saying that he was an important part of the station and the "Texas Music Revolution." The post revealed that Charlie was also one of those artists who had once stopped by the studio in 1997. The post continued:

"There are no words to say how stunned I am right now. I'll always remember his swagger. He's played a lot of TMR's over the years. He played the third one in 1999 and even headlined Friday night of the 27th TMR this year – just 3 months ago."

Live music venue John T. Floore Country Store expressed their grief on Facebook by writing:

"Charlie Robison was one of a kind. He made a lot of people happy from the Floore's stage over many years. We will miss him. Our thoughts are with Charlie's family. RIP Charlie."

Charlie Robison has earned a lot of wealth from his successful career in the music industry (Image via Country Music Association/Getty Images)

Born on September 4, 1964, Charlie Robison initially aimed to become a footballer. However, he was forced to leave everything behind after suffering a knee injury. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Robison's net worth was stated to be $4 million.

Robison was only 15 years old when he realized his passion for music. He started writing his material and was influenced by various bands. He was a member of bands like Two Hoots and a Holler, Millionaire Playboys, and more.

Robison began his career by working on the albums of different artists. In 1996, he released his first album, Bandera. He then released more albums like Life of the Party, Step Right Up, and more.

His seventh album, Good Times, which was released in 2004, made him popular among the public.

His last album titled High Life was released in 2013. He also released various singles over the years like Right Man for the Job, Wild Man from Borneo, Feelin' Good and more. Apart from his solo work, he appeared in various music videos in his successful career.

Charlie announced his retirement from singing in 2018 after suffering from complications following a surgery. He revealed the same on Facebook and wrote:

"I am officially retiring from the the stage and studio. Gonna keep it short but just wanted y'all to hear it from me. It's been an amazing ride and I cannot tell you all what the last 25 years has meant to me. I was looking forward to another 25 but as they say "sh*t happens.""

However, he returned to performing last year. His survivors include his wife Kristen alongside four children.