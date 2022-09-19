"Cherish this forever": Uncle Namjoonie takes over Twitter as fans gush over BTS member's adorable Instagram story

On September 19, BTS' RM shared a photo of a birthday wish on Instagram story. The photos appeared to be a simple drawing and message that was possibly written by a young child. The message read,

"To Uncle Namjoonie, I really wish you a happy birthday, Uncle Namjoonie, I hope you are always happy. Triangle kimbap-ie must have vanished all of your concerns. From now on, only good things will happen."

Alongside the message, the young child also made a drawing featuring the singer.

BTS leader Kim Nam-joon’s Instagram story has ARMYs swooning. The letter and drawing from the child has fans emotional, with one fan commenting that RM will cherish this letter.

nini ♡ @tigertae I just know uncle Namjoonie will cherish this forever I just know uncle Namjoonie will cherish this forever 😭 https://t.co/Bgl8rqHysE

The sender of BTS' RM's letter is currently unknown

The letter was written for his birthday on September 12. While fans were unsure who sent the letter, the message was enough to melt their hearts. Fans were particularly taken with the phrase "uncle Namjoonie."

The letter has led to the entire fanbase swooning over ‘uncle Namjoonie’. ARMYs took to Twitter to share their variety of reactions.

🌻𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓❤️‍🔥 @serotoninoona "Uncle namjoonie" I need to protect this child at all cost. "Uncle namjoonie" I need to protect this child at all cost. https://t.co/ui3G4F6gzQ

moni⁷ @personamjoon__ for the little kid to call him "uncle namjoonie" and draw on a little rock, name it 'triangle kimbap-ie' and say it must've taken all his worries and left so he'll always be happy :( OH IM SO SAD ILL CRY for the little kid to call him "uncle namjoonie" and draw on a little rock, name it 'triangle kimbap-ie' and say it must've taken all his worries and left so he'll always be happy :( OH IM SO SAD ILL CRY https://t.co/NoteA6uu3G

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN

And on the letter with the rock they said



“Namjoonie samchon, this one here is uncle’s pet rock. If you name it please let me know too. Please make lots of good memories with samchon’s pet rock.”



twitter.com/btsinthemoment… 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment [rkive] instagram story



[in image]

to uncle namjoonie

i really wish you a happy birthday uncle namjoonie,

i wish you would always be happy.

triangle kimbap-ie mustve taken all of your worries and left.

only good things from now on.



22.9.12 [rkive] instagram story [in image] to uncle namjooniei really wish you a happy birthday uncle namjoonie,i wish you would always be happy. triangle kimbap-ie mustve taken all of your worries and left. only good things from now on. 22.9.12 https://t.co/d8z9BTQIC5 NAMJOONIE SAMCHONAnd on the letter with the rock they said“Namjoonie samchon, this one here is uncle’s pet rock. If you name it please let me know too. Please make lots of good memories with samchon’s pet rock.” NAMJOONIE SAMCHONAnd on the letter with the rock they said“Namjoonie samchon, this one here is uncle’s pet rock. If you name it please let me know too. Please make lots of good memories with samchon’s pet rock.” 😭😭😭 twitter.com/btsinthemoment… https://t.co/R6fFA6cItC

The letter led to much speculation about what a 'triangle kimbapie' is. The mystery was solved when one fan realized it was the name the child had given to a triangle-shaped rock, resembling a kimbap, which is a famous Korean snack made of rice and seaweed.

Danie⁷ @dantannies

Hvnt had a chance to look up uncle namjoonie yet The trends as expected during major global eventsHvnt had a chance to look up uncle namjoonie yet The trends as expected during major global events 😆Hvnt had a chance to look up uncle namjoonie yet https://t.co/l9bZYWVMZ2

Fans have also been going down memory lane, remembering all the times they have seen Nam-joon with children.

Nam-joon has always been known to be kind and gentle with kids, and he keeps proving them right with every interaction with children.

While people who initially missed out on the news initially were quite surprised to see the Twitter trends.

루브나⁷ ✨ || ₕₐₚₚᵧ ₙₐₘⱼₒₒₙ Dₐᵧ 🌱 @lbjh_1323 . Imagine waking up late and seeing uncle namjoonie trending . BE FR I THOUGHT THERE WAS A CHILD REVEAL OR SOMETHING!! YALL BE TRENDING ANYTHING. Imagine waking up late and seeing uncle namjoonie trending . BE FR I THOUGHT THERE WAS A CHILD REVEAL OR SOMETHING!! YALL BE TRENDING ANYTHING 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀 . Imagine waking up late and seeing uncle namjoonie trending . BE FR https://t.co/quvHcXEJSn

There's no denying that the BTS leader is one of the most active Instagram users. RM never fails to interact with fans on the social networking app, from posting pictures of his time ’Namjooning' to sharing his workout routine via stories. The Mono singer loves to share glimpses of his life.

The Moonchild singer celebrated his 28th birthday this September. ARMYs and BTS fans from all over the world have organized a variety of birthday projects to make the day special.

A lot of the projects had something to do with tree planting, the arts, and education as these are the values that RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, holds dear to him. In his honor, a group of fans from India planted 500 trees. They raised nearly Rs 20,000 for this initiative. Their efforts were praised by fans and non-fans worldwide.

flower⁷ @tulipstfu



thanks to all the armys who supported us, we were able to plant 534 trees for Namjoon today!!!! our goal was 300 and we got a really big boost in the last few days!



Happiest birthday to our Namjoon. Nurture for Namjoon 2022 Update:thanks to all the armys who supported us, we were able to plant 534 trees for Namjoon today!!!! our goal was 300 and we got a really big boost in the last few days!Happiest birthday to our Namjoon. Nurture for Namjoon 2022 Update:thanks to all the armys who supported us, we were able to plant 534 trees for Namjoon today!!!! our goal was 300 and we got a really big boost in the last few days!Happiest birthday to our Namjoon. 💚🌱 https://t.co/6OiNRREHNz

To commemorate his birthday, the singer cut a cake with fans through a livestream. RM held a live session on Weverse and also showed a glimpse of his home. The BTS member also stated that receiving so many birthday wishes made him cry. He also addressed the question of 'what makes BTS unique,' and talked about his journey with the members so far.

More about the group and RM

belle⁷ @moonstellae i cannot begin to tell you how important it feels for namjoon to be considered the most handsome man in the WORLD after he was made to feel less than the others for years, for his appearance, when he was so young and vulnerable i cannot begin to tell you how important it feels for namjoon to be considered the most handsome man in the WORLD after he was made to feel less than the others for years, for his appearance, when he was so young and vulnerable

Apart from major birthday events, the rapper made headlines when it was revealed that he had won the Most Handsome Man poll, defeating Superman fame Henry Cavill.

The last week has been a whirlwind for fans of the global pop group. They were celebrating V's first ever solo magazine editorial and were also greeted with news of j-hope's upcoming feature on Soloist Crush's song.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far