Chris Tyson and MrBeast’s friendship explored as former claims Youtuber has been supportive of their gender identity

Since Chris Tyson came out about their gender identity, they have been the topic of discussion on the internet. However, now that Chris Tyson's transformation pictures have been going viral, they have revealed how MrBeast has supported them throughout the journey.

While social media users have always seen Chris as a supporting character in MrBeast's video, the two creators have now switched seats, as Tyson claimed on GeorgeNotFound's BANTER podcast on May 10 how MrBeast has stood like a rock by him all this time. They said:

“I mean, Jimmy’s known it since we were in college together. I accidentally walked out of a bedroom — like, my bedroom and his bedroom were apart …obviously not very cis-het-male. And I told him. I told him, I was like, ‘I don’t really know what it is. I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be ready to like, deal with it.'”

Chris explained that MrBeast's reaction towards it was very casual. Explaining more about the situation, Chris said:

“And he [MrBeast] was like, ‘Oh yeah, you know, I don’t care. Just whenever it becomes a thing, just let me know.’ And then for like, seven years, or however many years, I just didn’t let him know.”

Chris Tyson, whose real name is Christopher Stephen Tyson, rose to fame when he was featured in MrBeast's videos a few years back. At the time, the two used to upload gaming videos, and stated that the two friends met at school.

MrBeast and Chris Tyson also hosted "Beast Reacts" together: Friendship of the old friends explored

Chris Tyson is one of the few people with whom MrBeast has a relationship, even without being professionally attached. Reportedly, both have been good friends since school, and they launched their own channel together in 2012.

Furthermore, when MrBeast created his channel, Chris frequently appeared, and both were often seen together in many videos. Again, the two have been co-hosts of Beast Reacts, where their audience and followers loved them.

However, now that Chris Tyson has been in the limelight due to their gender identity reveal, many netizens have been taking to social media sites to talk about how they wanted to know if MrBeast reacted in a supportive way.

However, as Chris appeared on the podcast and talked about how the YouTuber saw him cross-dressing in college and was cool, it shows that MrBeast has stood by his old friend, Chris Tyson, through this challenging journey.

Chris Tyson before and after: More details revealed about MrBeast's friend's transformation

Chris's pictures have been going viral since April when followers saw a massive difference in their appearance. That was when they confirmed to the world that they had been on HRT, which is hormone replacement therapy.

When Chris Tyson came out about undergoing hormone replacement therapy, the influencer garnered mixed opinions from social media users as many found them unrecognizable. As many talked about how different Tyson looked, they cleared the air by confirming that they had been undergoing the therapy for nearly two months.

Chris has undergone significant changes in their appearance and behavior, which they attribute to struggling with gender dysphoria for several years. After becoming a father to their son Tucker, Chris felt the strong urge to begin hormone replacement therapy, which has led to longer hair, a clean-shaven face, and even painted nails.

From MrBeast to other friends and supporters, the creator has received massive support from the near and dear ones of their life.

