Coffee Mate to release new Orange Crème Pop Dirty Soda creamer: All you need to know

The Nestlé's creamer sublabel, Coffee Mate, is going to add a new Dirty Soda creamer to its product lineup. Popular food tracker and Instagrammer shared about the new creamer through an Instagram post on April 12. As per the post, Coffee Mate is going to introduce the Orange Crème Pop Dirty Soda creamer and suggested pairing it with Crush Orange.

Ad

Last year, the label introduced Orange Cream Pop in its Duo lineup as a limited-time summer product. This edition could be a Dirty Soda version of last year's drop. The date and other release details are yet to come.

Coffee Mate Orange Crème Pop will be a new addition after Coconut Lime Dirty Soda creamer

Ad

Coffee Mate is the first brand to bring any Dirty Soda retail product. In March 2024, the label hopped on the popular dirty soda trend with the introduction of coconut lime-flavored creamer, making it the first such ready-to-mix offering. This creamer is suggested to be mixed with Dr Pepper and gained popularity on TikTok.

The brand is now bringing another flavor to widen its Dirty Soda creamer range. This time it is in collaboration with Crush. The official words from the brand are yet to come, however, food Instagrammer @markie_devo shared about this new drop. The food sleuth got this information from Hannaford's grocery manager.

Ad

On April 12, shared a post with the following caption:

"Oh behave!!(Austin Powers voice). More dirty soda mixes on the way.🥵 Coffee Mate has a new Orange Crème Pop Dirty Soda creamer that’s recommended to mix with Crush Orange Soda."

It continued:

"Last summer Coffee Mate released an Orange Cream ( not Crème ) Pop creamer which was a limited time offer. Could this be a revamp? We’ll find out soon. BTW the last “Dirty Soda” Creamer was the Coconut Lime paired with Dr Pepper.🛒Hitting stores that carry the brand soon. I’ll update with locations."

Ad

In the comments, users showed their excitement, however, many complained about the limited availability of Coffee Mate's Coconut Lime creamer. So, interested people are advised to keep an eye on this new product.

Also Read: Little Debbie releases new Nutty Buddy Cakes: All you need to know

About the Dirty Soda Trend

Ad

A dirty soda is a mix of normal soda with cream and flavored syrups. According to a report by Eater, the drink first gained popularity among the non-alcoholic and non-coffee-drinking population of Utah. In 2022, the drink gained so much traction on TikTok and became a trend that people still follow.

Ever since the dirty soda became a social media sensation, many fast-food outlets added the mixed-up drink to their menu. However, Coffee Mate became the first brand to introduce any bottled Dirty Soda creamer. The brand's Coconut Lime with Dr Pepper got TikTok fame last year and now a new drop is all set to excite fans even more.

Ad

Read more: Will Walmart be open on Easter 2025? Details explored

In other news, the brand recently announced the 2025 Creamer Craze Champion. After multiple rounds and public voting, the NestleTollHouse brown butter chocolate chip cookie emerged as the winner, surpassing French Vanilla in the finals. Also, fans urged the brand to make brown butter chocolate chip cookie creamer a year-round flavor.

Read More: Costco releases Coca-Cola’s Mexican Soda variation: Price, availability, and more details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More