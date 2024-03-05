Coffee Mate and Dr. Pepper have recently collaborated for the Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer. The new invention is a result of the Dirty Soda tag that has been trending on TikTok for a long time, and it refers to a blending of any soda with some creamer, as per Food Network.

People magazine states that the trend started in 2022, but has been a famous drink across Utah for over 10 years. The reason for the same has been the residents of the state who maintain a distance from alcohol as their religion forbids the same.

There are no details available on who was the mastermind behind the concept of the drink. However, it has become popular over the years after being promoted by well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Olivia Rodrigo.

Coffee Mate and Dr. Pepper's creamer can be used for a dirty soda: Details explored

The Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer has been launched recently and will be accessible to everyone this month. As mentioned, the product is a collaboration of Coffee Mate and Dr Pepper and has been priced at $3.29. However, it will be available in limited supply and the prices might differ based on location.

The companies also made an official announcement on Instagram with a photo, and the caption reads in part:

"This limited-edition creamer is made to be mixed with the unique blend of 23 flavors in Dr Pepper for the ultimate dirty soda experience! Available at grocery stores nationwide for a limited time, beginning in March 2024."

The comments section has been flooded with multiple reactions, with one of them requesting a sugar-free variant. A few others needed more time to be ready to accept the product, considering the history of Dr. Pepper.

Nestle Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit, Leonardo Aizpuru, shared a statement on the product and said:

"The modern coffee drinker demands more from their brands – more flavor, more indulgence, and more opportunities to experiment with their favorite coffee products. Coffee mate is embracing exploration for any time of day."

They also expressed their happiness with the collaboration, saying that it would contribute to continuing the drink trend and help the brands "deliver the convenience of flavor and fun at home."

Dirty soda is available for sale at different chains

According to Food Network, dirty soda was born as a result of drinking rules in Utah, where coffee and tea were not allowed for Members of the Church, also known as Mormons. However, the church later confirmed caffeine can be used in cold beverages.

The drink is commonly found in chains such as Swig and Sodalicious. The chains have been launching new locations, and there have been multiple variations of the drink. It is called dirty due to the ingredients added to the drink. The soda is mainly mixed with cream, flavored syrups, or fruit purees, as per Mashed.

Vice magazine stated in a report in 2016 that people took their kids to dirty soda shops after playing soccer. The drink's hashtag was also mentioned around 700,000 times in the same year.

Other companies, including PepsiCo, have followed the trend. ABC News states that while the public has used different kinds of drinks for a long time, soda has been the most popular among them.