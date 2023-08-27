Who is the alcohol czar? 2 beers a week suggestion sparks outrage online

Joe Biden, the American President, has an alcohol czar who recently made a comment about the amount of drinks people should have in a day. The czar advised the citizens of the United States to have only two drinks a week.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for American States (2020-2025), legal adults can consume "two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women." Dr. George Koob, the alcohol czar for Biden, told media outlets on August 24, 2023, that these guidelines may soon change (in 2025), according to Daily Wire.

The news sparked a lot of online resistance, some even calling it Prohibition Part 2. According to Koob, Canada's similar guidelines have been proven to be beneficial to the citizens since the country recommended only two drinks per week.

George feels America could learn from Canada on that aspect, as per the New York Post.

What did Joe Biden's alcohol czar say about alcohol consumption?

Biden's alcohol czar, Dr. George Koob suggested American citizens to have two drinks a week instead of in a day. The American Dietary Guidelines have kept the suggestion of "two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women" since the 1990s.

Although, George said he had been Canada's "big experiment" with interest, as per Fox News. The Government changed the recommendation to only two drinks a week since its commencement in January 2023.

George Koob, Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), talked about the Canadian experiment on August 24, 2023:

"If there’s health benefits, I think people will start to re-evaluate where we’re at. So, if [alcohol consumption guidelines] go in any direction, it would be toward Canada."

The alcohol czar continued by talking about the "health benefits" people associate with drinking, saying:

"Most of the benefits people attribute to alcohol, we feel they really have more to do with what someone's eating rather than what they're drinking."

According to the NY Post, Koob talked about how the benefits depend on a person's diet and other factors:

"So it really has to do with the Mediterranean diet, socio-economic status, that makes you able to afford that kind of diet and make your own fresh food and so forth."

He did agree to the fact that alcohol served as a "social lubricant" for a lot of its consumers.

Netizens were not happy with George Koob's comments on alcohol intake and recommended a possible change in the 2025 re-evaluation of the Dietary Guidelines.

Netizens react to George's recommendation to change alcohol intake

George's suggestions received a lot of backlash as a majority of American citizens are privy to consuming beer and other alcoholic beverages every single day.

One Twitter user said,

"Why the f*ck do we have an alcohol czar."

Another netizen talked about the consequences of George's comments on the U.S.A. 2025 elections, saying:

"Hey @POTUS the limiting of Americans to 2 drinks a week is a REAL VOTE LOSER! Your Alcohol Czar, Dr. George Koob wants to follow the failed Canadian policy on alcohol and will cost the Democrats the election in 2024! Is Dr. Koob a secret Republican operative or just a nerd?"

Even Koob said he indulges in a couple of glasses of "buttery Californian Chardonnay" every week or so, as per Fox News.

As per Fox News, a Texas Republican representative, Troy Nehls, said:

"Rich men north of Richmond are once again recommending what hard-working Americans should and shouldn’t do. Biden’s beer czar has no business advising ‘guidance’ on alcohol consumption This is who the Democrats are."

He concluded by saying the Democrats want to control everything.

Joe Biden and his team have not made any comments on the matter.