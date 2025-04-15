Will Walmart be open on Easter 2025? Details explored

With Easter coming up, last-minute shoppers can count on Walmart for all their holiday needs. While many stores close for the day, Walmart stays open, offering everything from basket stuffers to home and table decor.
While it is advised to shop ahead, an April 8 report from USA Today confirms that the store will operate this Sunday.
Timings of the store may vary from place to place, so before making the last-minute run, it is advisable to call the nearby store. Apart from Walmart, few other retail stores will also serve customers on Easter 2025.
While Costco and Sam's Club are closed, Walmart is open on Easter 2025
Easter marks the end of the 40-day Lent period, and this year it is falling on April 20. From planning an egg hunt to filling a candy basket and from planning a festive meal to decorating the house and table, the joy brings a long list of shopping along with it.
The preparation requires time and effort; however, major retailers like Walmart offer nearly all the essential items in one place, saving both time and energy. Traditionally, Walmart remains open on Easter, and this year is no different. In addition to that, Delish provided a whole list of other retailers who will welcome customers on April 20.
- Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- Albertson's
- ACME
- Food Lion
- Meijer
- Harris Teeter
- Harveys
- Giant Eagle (until 4 p.m)
- Lidl
- Safeway
- Tom Thumb
- Jewel-Osco
- Vons
- Wegman's
- Whole Foods (until 6 p.m)
- Winn-Dixie
On the other hand, some other major retailers like Sam's Club, Costco, Aldi, and Publix will remain closed on this Sunday.
What is Walmart offering this Easter?
The retail chain is offering a wide array of products to cater to everybody's needs. Customers can also order these items online while staying at home.
Outfits—From kids to adults and from accessories to footwear, the store has festive attire for the whole family.
- Basket—Preparing the basket is one of the fun moments of this festival, and at Walmart, one can get all the required items. It has a range of baskets, grass, candies, and toys to DIY a basket.
- Candies—The store has a myriad of candies ranging from jelly beans to egg and bunny-shaped snacks. From Peeps to M&M's, the store has everyone's favorites.
- Party Supplies—Another big task is hosting the festive party. Walmart shelves have items to cover this aspect; one can choose from a range of party banners, garlands, balloons, tableware, gifting options, and other party essentials.
- Meal—The Easter curated ranges, like the Brunch Essentials range, One-Click Meal, and Sweets for All, make the task easier.
- Egg Hunt—The store has pre-filled eggs, decoration kits, grass, candies, and other items to decorate eggs and plan a joyful egg hunt.
Apart from the complete party list, the retail chain has curated an Easter cleanup made easy kit, which offers a number of items that help in wrapping up the party.
As listed above, many stores are continuing their service on this Sunday; nonetheless, it is always advisable to plan the shopping in advance to avoid any chance of missing any essentials.
Also, comparing the prices online at different stores and checking for festive discounts and offers at nearby stores can save a few bucks.