Will Starbucks be open on Easter 2025? Details explored

Starbucks' operating hours for Easter 2025 will vary by location, according to a company spokesperson. While many stores will remain open, hours may be adjusted based on customer demand and individual franchise decisions. The spokesperson advised customers to verify local store hours using the Starbucks app or store locator on the website.

The spokesperson told Parade:

"Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs... The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and use contactless payment."

Easter 2025 falls on Sunday, April 20, a day when some Starbucks locations may reduce hours or close early. The chain's corporate-owned and licensed stores set their own holiday schedules, meaning availability isn't uniform nationwide. Customers planning Easter coffee runs should confirm hours in advance, as some drive-thru or mall-based locations may operate differently.

Starbucks' Easter 2025 operating hours

A Starbucks representative confirmed to Parade that store hours for this year's Easter would depend on location. Corporate-owned stores and licensed locations (e.g., those inside Target or airports) may adjust opening times or close entirely.

The spokesperson said that the Starbucks app and website store locator offer real-time updates, recommending these tools for accurate Easter information. Historically, urban and high-traffic stores are more likely to open with reduced hours, while suburban locations may close earlier than usual.

How to confirm your local Starbucks hours

Customers can check Easter hours for nearby Starbucks stores in two ways:

Starbucks App: The app's store locator displays updated hours, allows mobile orders, and shows drive-thru availability. Website Store Locator: Entering a ZIP code at starbucks.com/store-locator reveals individual store details, including holiday adjustments.

The company emphasizes that app-based checks are the most reliable, as third-party platforms like Google may not reflect last-minute changes.

Starbucks' holiday operations and staffing

Starbucks has not announced company-wide closures for Easter 2025, aligning with its standard approach. Employees at open locations typically receive holiday pay, per Starbucks' policy of time-and-a-half wages on federal holidays. However, Easter is not a federal holiday in the U.S., so pay adjustments depend on state laws or franchise agreements.

The chain often introduces seasonal drinks and snacks ahead of Easter this year, such as eggnog lattes or pastel-colored treats, but these launches rarely affect operating schedules.

Other restaurants' Easter 2025 availability

Several chains shared their Easter 2025 plans with USA Today:

McDonald's: Most locations will open, but hours vary. Use the store locator for confirmation.

Chick-fil-A: Closed, as Easter 2025 falls on a Sunday.

Dunkin': Hours vary by location; check the app or store locator.

Wendy's: Most restaurants are open, but franchisees set individual hours.

Chipotle: All corporate locations are closed for Easter this year.

Applebee's: Select franchised locations open, often with reduced hours.

Subway: Independently owned; contact local stores directly.

These policies highlight the broader trend of franchise-based businesses allowing flexibility for Easter this year, unlike corporate-mandated closures.

Customers planning Easter 2025 visits to Starbucks should prioritize checking local hours via official channels. While many locations will cater to holiday demand, variability between corporate and licensed stores means no universal guarantee. As Easter approaches, verifying store-specific details ensures smoother holiday preparations for coffee runs or last-minute meal needs.

