"Cold truth twister": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans react to Julio's "evidence" of Kristen cheating

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 11, 2023. During the segment, The Tell-All Part 2, Julio proceeded to provide evidence that Kristen cheated on him. Julio played an audio that he secretly recorded during which Kristen seemingly "admitted" to talking to someone else.

The cast cornered Kristen and sided with Julio until the former revealed the real reason behind their break up. She told them that they broke up because he found someone else and is currently in a relationship with "that b*tch."

Fans took to social media to chime in on the segment and comment on the argument between the two. One person, @JanieBGroovy wrote on X, formerly Twitter that they believed Kristen and called Julio a "cold truth twister."

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 are available to stream on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans side with Kristen, calls Julio a liar during season 5's Tell-All segment

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired part two of the Tell-All segment on Monday, December 11, 2023. The episode picked up where it left off last week, with Julio revealing that he had evidence that his ex-girlfriend Kristen, cheated on him.

As mentioned earlier, he played the recording for the cast, which had him asking Kristen why she deleted the video recording from his phone. He added that Kristen knew deep down who the "horrible" person between the two of them was and asked her about her "friend." Julio went on to say that his ex-girlfriend had been talking to something else, which was something that the season five cast member agreed with.

"It's you 'cause this whole time, you've been talking to some other motherf*cking man," he was heard saying in the clip.

In the same, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member noted that Kristen blocked him and said that Julio was being disrespectful towards her. The latter said that his ex had deleted the things that made her look bad because she knew she "f*cked up".

The clip revealed that Kristen referred to her friend as "Papi" and sent him pictures of herself. She defended herself by noting that Julio often refers to other women as "Mami."

When asked about her relationship status with the man in question, Kristen said that she was never involved with him and that the two were still friends. She added that they could call him right away. As the other cast members didn't believe her, Tim said that the other person would lie for as even as Shekinah added, "He's your papi."

Kristen went on to call the person in question, who clarified that they were never involved and that he was aware of her relationship with the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member. She then revealed the real reason behind her and Julio's relationship was that he found someone else.

Fans reacted to the segment online and sided with Kristen over Julio. While some said that they knew Julio was cheating on Kristen, others called him a "straight-up liar and player."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 are available to stream on TLC.