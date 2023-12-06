90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Julio Moya and Kirsten Schoemaker's relationship came to an end after cheating allegations surfaced during the TLC show's recent reunion episode for season 5. Julio and Kirsten's relationship lasted briefly on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and both parties have denied each other's accusations.

Julio dropped the shocking accusation during the tell-all special reunion episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. He revealed that he had not been in touch with his ex, Kirsten, since their break up on the show. He then went on to accuse her of infidelity, stating that she cheated on him:

"When I was living there in the Netherlands, Kirsten ended up going dress shopping for this event that we had to attend. And in the gist of those photos, I see a photo of a man and I’m like, who is this? I asked her to show me conversations and them saying, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to meet your family, I can’t wait to see you.’ They’re calling each other ‘Mami’ and ‘Papi.’ This is extensive, feelings are there."

Kirsten, on her part, dismissed the allegation stating that she was only talking to a friend. The reunion episode heated up, with the couple bickering among themselves. Julio went to the extent of calling Kirsten a liar. Kirsten clapped back at him by disclosing his alleged affair with someone else while the two of them were still together.

A quick look at Kirsten and Julio's journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Julio and Kirsten first met each other online and fell in love soon after. Julio hails from New York while Kirsten is a native of the Netherlands. They planned to live together, with Julio promising to relocate to the Netherlands. At first, Julio was seemingly interested in moving away from New York, claiming that he had never really thought of the US as his home.

However, a sudden change came over Julio shortly after and he began making excuses to stay back in the States. He didn't let his mother or his family know about his decision to relocate and this took Kirsten by surprise when she came to New York to visit him.

He then tried to keep her at bay by suggesting alternatives to their original plan, trying to convince her to stay in the U.S. for two months or stay in separate houses if he moved to the Netherlands. Kirsten, by this time, had had enough of him and decided to make her point.

As things came to a standstill on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Julio broke up with Kirsten over an embarrassing and emotionless Zoom video call. This caused audiences to take an instant dislike to Julio, who appeared to be bereft of any emotion as Kirsten broke down crying at the other end of the line.

Julio and Kirsten accuse each other on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way reunion

During the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way reunion drama, Julio admitted that he had handled his breakup with Kirsten in a negative manner. Kirsten herself remarked that she had moved on in her life. According to Reality Titbit, Julio dropped the scandalous cheating allegation.

Kirsten was cut to the quick and retorted emotionally:

"He is literally a friend. And now you’re bringing this up as an excuse because you’re trying to save yourself?"

Audiences still remember Julio as one of the villains from the TLC show and as such, his grief hasn't found many takers.