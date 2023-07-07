"Completely disrespectful": Jill Scott's national anthem controversy explained as singer garners backlash for changing lyrics

Singer Jill Scott has made her way into the headlines after a video of hers from the New Orleans' Essence Festival held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, made the rounds on social media. The singer can be seen altering the lyrics of the national anthem during the annual Fourth of July weekend event.

She brought in the racism angle to the national anthem and sang:

"Oh, say, can you see, by the blood in the streets, this place doesn't smile on you, colored child. Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands. But we'll die in this place and your memory erased. Oh say, does this truth hold any weight? This is not the land of the free but the home of the slaves."

ESSENCE @Essence



Jill Scott, we thank you! Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward.Jill Scott, we thank you! #ESSENCEFest Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward. Jill Scott, we thank you! #ESSENCEFest https://t.co/WrYrP1nhTc

While Jill Scott wanted to express her message by altering the anthem, the move did not sit well with social media users, as many were left outraged and claimed she tried to portray a negative view of America. One social media user also commented on a video shared by @AmiriKing on Twitter and said:

Social media users bashed the singer for altering the national anthem by bringing up the topic of racism. (Image via Twitter)

Born in 1972, Jill Scott is an American singer, poet, and actress who debuted in 2000 with the album Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. She has also won many awards, including several Grammys. She has also been seen in many films and TV shows, like Hounddog, Get on Up, Love Beats Rhymes, Girlfriends, etc.

Jill Scott’s modification of the national anthem sparks heated debate on social media

As Jill Scott sang the national anthem during the New Orleans' Essence Festival, the videos of her singing the anthem went viral on social media. While many applauded her for expressing her views, others bashed her for using the national anthem.

A handful of netizens also claimed that Jill Scott was trying to spread hatred among the citizens of the nation. As @lavern_spicer uploaded the video on Twitter, here is how social media users commented and reacted:

Despite the massive backlash, Jill Scott has not yet responded. However, the singer continues to be slammed online for altering the national anthem.

